Article continues below advertisement
'Ransom Canyon' Actor James Brolin Reveals Why Wife Barbra Streisand Would Never Live on a Ranch

photo of James Brolin and Barbra Streisand
The couple married in 1998.

By:

May 30 2025, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Ransom Canyon actor James Brolin, 84, opened up in a new interview about why his wife, Barbra Streisand, 83, would never consider living on a ranch in the country.

Her husband’s new Netflix series was filmed in Las Vegas and New Mexico to depict the Western setting of Texas, prompting Brolin to reveal his spouse wouldn’t fare well as a country girl.

As a longtime New York resident, the iconic actress and singer’s life is rooted in the city where she grew up and still resides.

James Brolin Says the Country Is 'Too Dusty' for Wife Barbra Streisand

“[It’s] too dusty. She’s a Brooklyn girl, you know,” the actor shared with the news outlet.

He joked, “If I had got bagel crumbs all over, that wouldn’t matter.”

Brolin plays the role of Cap Fuller in the Western series, released in April. Fuller is one of the three biggest ranchers in Texas, who fights to protect his dynasty and the legacy of his family’s name and power.

Barbra Streisand Says She Wants to 'Live Life'

Though Brolin suggested his wife wouldn’t be interested in canvassing the county, Streisand dished in a November 2023 interview that she was ready to venture out into the world and experience life’s offerings — something she hasn’t quite done yet.

“I want to live life," Streisand told the news outlet at the time. “I want to get in my husband’s truck and just wander, hopefully with the children somewhere near us.”

“Life is fun for me when they come over,” she said of her and Brolin’s blended family of four children and four grandkids. “They love playing with the dogs, and we have fun.”

Barbra Streisand Hasn't Had 'Much Fun in Life'

Despite becoming a legend in the entertainment industry and an EGOT winner, Streisand told the news outlet she hasn’t exactly enjoyed her life to the fullest.

“I haven’t had much fun in my life, to tell you the truth. And I want to have more fun,” she said.

Brolin and Streisand were initially set up on a blind date in 1996 and married each other two years later.

While on The Tonight Show, the actress admitted she was expecting Brolin to look like a “mountain man” with a “brown beard” when they first met.

Barbra Streisand Gushes About Husband James Brolin

When she saw he was clean-cut, Streisand ran her fingers through his hair and teased him by asking, “Who f----- up your hair?”

When her memoir, My Name Is Barbra, came out in 2023, she elaborated on her relationship with Brolin after their first encounter, writing, “It was unusual for me to get this close to someone so quickly.”

“But Jim wasn’t intimidated by me,” she added. “In fact, he was very supportive and said, ‘I want to empower you.’”

