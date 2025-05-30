'Ransom Canyon' Actor James Brolin Reveals Why Wife Barbra Streisand Would Never Live on a Ranch

Ransom Canyon actor James Brolin, 84, opened up in a new interview about why his wife, Barbra Streisand, 83, would never consider living on a ranch in the country.

Her husband’s new Netflix series was filmed in Las Vegas and New Mexico to depict the Western setting of Texas, prompting Brolin to reveal his spouse wouldn’t fare well as a country girl.

As a longtime New York resident, the iconic actress and singer’s life is rooted in the city where she grew up and still resides.