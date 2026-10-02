Ray J Experiences Heart-Related Medical Emergency on Livestream as He's Taken to the Hospital
Oct. 2 2026, Updated 3:00 a.m. ET
Ray J was recently rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency.
As reported by TMZ, on Thursday, the singer was busy hosting a high-profile livestream marathon on Kick when he experienced health issues.
This prompted the people around him to call the fire department and an ambulance.
In the clip obtained by the outlet, paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department were seen attaching medical equipment to the star's bare chest as he lay on a couch in the studio.
Per the outlet, it "sound[ed] like there was a problem with his heart."
The seemingly feeble star was then assisted as he gently made his way towards a gurney. Ray J then climbed onto the gurney before he was hoisted into the ambulance.
As sources told the outlet, the incident was "strictly medical" and "there was nothing unusual or suspicious going on."
Ray J's mother, Sonja Norwood, who was also a part of the streams, was seen hovering around her son in the clip as well, asking questions regarding her son's health.
She was heard asking a member of the production: "You got everything?"
Norwood also asked paramedics if she could ride in the ambulance with her son.
When they responded, "Yes, ma'am, you can come over here," she was heard asking, "I can't ride in the back?"
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Ray J Was Working on His 180-Day Streaming Marathon
For those who might not know, the "Sexy Can I" singer has been busy launching his 180-day streaming marathon from Fab Factory Studios in Los Angeles.
Dubbed the RayHab Stream-a-Thon, or simply RayHab, it featured unfiltered, real-life segments during which the rapper reportedly stayed awake for long hours. His health crisis followed this streaming marathon as well.
Guest appearances for the show included various rappers, athletes, celebrities and more. This included Crip Mac, Deen The Great and Adrien Broner (AB).
Ray J Was Previously Hospitalized for Pneumonia and Heart Pain
Months prior to this latest health scare, Ray J was also hospitalized in January this year for pneumonia and heart pain.
At the time, he was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital. Per a source close to the R&B singer, he received X-rays and an echocardiogram, four years after his severe case of pneumonia during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Months later, in May, the singer was spotted laid up in a hospital bed after getting knocked out in his celebrity MMA fight.
Pictures obtained by TMZ showed him shirtless, with all sorts of monitors hooked up to his body. At the time, doctors ran a battery of tests to figure out if he had a concussion and/or heart issues.