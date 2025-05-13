Ready to Set Sail with a Superstar? Virgin Voyages Turns Up the Heat with Nicky Jam, Melanie C and the Brilliant Lady

When it comes to partying on the high seas, no one does it quite like Virgin Voyages.

The award-winning cruise line that’s taken the travel world by storm is proving once again that cruising isn’t just for retirees and buffet-lovers.

With a rockstar lineup of performers, a brand-new ship, and epic itineraries that blend luxury, adventure, and fun, Virgin Voyages is cruising into 2025 and 2026 with all engines blazing on the high seas!

From an unforgettable Celebration Voyage with Latin music icon Nicky Jam to the upcoming debut of the glitzy new Brilliant Lady, plus headline performances by none other than Melanie C (aka Sporty Spice!) and disco queen Kathy Sledge, Virgin Voyages is offering an entertainment experience unlike anything else at sea — and trust us when we say, you’re going to want in.