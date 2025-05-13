Ready to Set Sail with a Superstar? Virgin Voyages Turns Up the Heat with Nicky Jam, Melanie C and the Brilliant Lady
When it comes to partying on the high seas, no one does it quite like Virgin Voyages.
The award-winning cruise line that’s taken the travel world by storm is proving once again that cruising isn’t just for retirees and buffet-lovers.
With a rockstar lineup of performers, a brand-new ship, and epic itineraries that blend luxury, adventure, and fun, Virgin Voyages is cruising into 2025 and 2026 with all engines blazing on the high seas!
From an unforgettable Celebration Voyage with Latin music icon Nicky Jam to the upcoming debut of the glitzy new Brilliant Lady, plus headline performances by none other than Melanie C (aka Sporty Spice!) and disco queen Kathy Sledge, Virgin Voyages is offering an entertainment experience unlike anything else at sea — and trust us when we say, you’re going to want in.
The May 2025 Celebration Voyage with Latin Grammy Winning Super Star Nicky Jam!
From May 4–9, 2025, the Valiant Lady set sail from Miami on a five-night cruise that was basically one giant floating party on the seas.
The headliner? None other than Latin Grammy-winning superstar Nicky Jam, who turned the ship into the hottest Latin nightclub on the water with his pool deck performance on the last night of the sail.
The voyage — originally dubbed the Celebration Voyage and now rebranded as the Red Hot Sailing Club Voyage — wasn’t just a concert at sea. It was a full-on, rhythm-fueled takeover. We’re talking live deckside sets, surprise performances, up-close-and-personal Q&As, and dance-all-night DJ sessions that had sailors dancing well into the night.
But just when the energy couldn’t get any higher, Virgin Group Founder and party-starter-in-chief Sir Richard Branson turned things up a notch with a surprise appearance at the Virgin Voyages Beach Club in Bimini, Bahamas.
In true Branson fashion, he took to the mic and stunned guests with a major announcement: Nicky Jam would be returning in December for another exclusive voyage — this time sailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
This eight-night Southern Caribbean cruise will whisk Sailors away to sun-drenched destinations like Curaçao, Aruba, Dominica, Antigua, and St. Maarten.
The crowd went wild — and Branson wasn’t done yet. He popped bottles of Moët champagne, literally showered sailors in the pool with bubbly, and then — cannonball-style — launched himself into the water, high-fiving guests and joining the poolside celebration like the rockstar CEO he is. It was one of those only-on-Virgin moments that instantly became legendary.
Of course, Nicky Jam didn’t just perform that night on the Valiant Lady — he curated the vibes.
He brought along a hand-selected crew of rising Latin and Caribbean stars, turning the cruise into a non-stop showcase of the hottest sounds in reggaeton, salsa, bachata, and more. Whether fans were sipping cocktails poolside or dancing under the stars every second was pure, pulse-pounding magic.
Say Hello To The Brilliant Lady
As if the star-studded music sailings weren’t enough, Virgin Voyages is making serious waves with the debut of its fourth ship — the stunning Brilliant Lady, setting sail in September 2025 departing from New York City. With longer itineraries, new destinations, and that signature Virgin flair, she’s ready to redefine what cruising looks like.
For the first time ever, Virgin Voyages is introducing voyages up to 14 nights, giving Sailors more time to unwind, explore, and soak up the sea life in style.
Brilliant Lady’s North American tour is stacked with in-demand routes that hit all the right notes: from New York City to Bermuda and Canada, Miami to the ABC Islands, Los Angeles to Mexico, Seattle to Alaska, and even a bucket-list transit through the Panama Canal.
“She’s going to be brilliant in every possible way,” says Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, “and that includes the incredible new places we can travel to. Alaska, LA, New York — here we come!”
From sleek design and world-class dining to unforgettable entertainment and exclusive ports of call, Brilliant Lady promises to deliver the elevated Virgin Voyages experience in a bold new way — with more time, more destinations, and more unforgettable moments at sea.
Virgin Voyages Are About To Get More Star Studded!
Get ready to relive your favorite '90s memories and disco dreams. Virgin Voyages has revealed the headliners for the remaining 2025 Celebration Voyages, and the lineup is pretty epic.
First up? Melanie C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice. This chart-topping icon is taking over the decks — literally — on a five-night sailing departing from Lisbon on July 22, 2025, calling in Porto and La Coruña, before wrapping up in Portsmouth, UK.
Celebrating 30 years of Spice Girls glory, Melanie C will blend her pop star legacy with her DJ prowess in an electrifying performance that’ll serve up Girl Power at sea like never before. Add in cobblestone streets, beach views, and Portuguese pastries, and this cruise is a cultural feast wrapped in a pop-perfect package.
Then there’s the queen of disco herself: Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge. Her 11-night Mediterranean sailing departs May 18, 2025 from Athens on the Resilient Lady, making stops in Istanbul, Ephesus, Santorini, Rhodes, Mykonos, and Crete.
Kathy’s legendary hits like “We Are Family” and “He’s the Greatest Dancer” are basically the soundtrack of every great party ever. Now imagine hearing them live, while sipping champagne on the Aegean Sea.
Both performers are part of the Virgin Music Group family, adding even more heart and authenticity to these one-of-a-kind musical journeys.
As Jamie Douglas, Director of Immersive Experiences, put it, “These incredible sailings not only reinforce Virgin’s standing as an iconic company rooted in music, but also serve as a love letter to our epic community of loyal Sailors worth celebrating every day.”
What Makes Virgin Voyages So Special?
If you haven’t hopped aboard a Virgin Voyages ship yet, consider this your official wake-up call — because you’re seriously missing out.
This is adults-only cruising at its finest. With all-included pricing, sailors can enjoy dining at over 20 next-level eateries, gratuities, Wi-Fi, group fitness classes, and basic beverages all wrapped into the fare — so the only surprise you’ll get is just how good the food onboard actually is!
The ships themselves are sleek, modern marvels designed with Instagram-worthy interiors, as well as sustainability in mind, and an effortless sense of style that makes you feel like you’re in a floating boutique hotel.
And when the sun goes down, that’s when Virgin’s legendary entertainment kicks in — think edgy performances, immersive shows, DJ sets under the stars, and pop-up surprises that make you feel like you’re on the guest list of the coolest party at sea.
Whether you're dancing to Latin beats with Nicky Jam, spinning tracks with Sporty Spice Melanie C, vibing to disco with Kathy Sledge, or chasing glaciers on the Brilliant Lady, one thing’s for sure: Virgin Voyages doesn’t do boring — and once you sail, you’ll never cruise the old way again.
So what are you waiting for? Visit VirginVoyages.com to snag your spot and get ready to sail into the most unforgettable vacation of your life.
Because on Virgin Voyages, every cruise is a celebration — and you’re on the VIP list!