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Sometimes an outfit looks amazing one day and just okay the next, even though nothing about the outfit itself changed, and more often than not, the difference starts with the foundation underneath. A supportive bra can change the way a shirt fits through the shoulders and chest, which then affects how the entire outfit falls and moves throughout the day.

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That’s probably why everyday essentials have become a much bigger conversation lately. People still want support and smoothing, but they also want pieces that feel good to wear for more than just a few hours: things that layer easily under clothes, move naturally, and don’t distract from the rest of the outfit. At the same time, there’s been a noticeable shift away from the idea that shaping garments need to feel restrictive in order to work. Most people aren’t getting dressed for a photoshoot or a perfectly posed moment online. They’re getting dressed for work, errands, dinners, long days out, and all the in-between moments where comfort matters just as much as appearance. That’s part of why brands like Shapermint have resonated with so many women: the brand has built around the idea that support and shaping shouldn’t come at the expense of comfort, with smoothing essentials designed to feel softer, more flexible, and more wearable. That approach has clearly connected, earning the trust of millions of women and appearances across multiple US TV shows.

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When the Foundation Is Right, Everything Else Follows A bra with the wrong band size shifts the bustline, which in turn changes how necklines sit and how structured tops fall across the chest. Getting that right quietly fixes styling problems that seem completely unrelated on the surface, which is why it tends to make such a noticeable difference even when nothing else about the outfit changes. Why Most Bras Don't Make It Past 6pm A lot of women know the feeling of taking off a bra the second they get home, and the Truekind® Everyday Comfort Wireless Shaping Bra was designed around that type of frustration. There's no underwire, so none of the digging and pinching that usually comes with it, but there's still enough internal structure to give a lifted rounded shape that actually holds throughout the day. It comes with adjustable straps and extra band coverage for a smoother back, and since it goes up to 4XL it works across a much wider range of bodies than most wireless styles do. If you want to see everything available in this category, Shapermint's full bras collection is a good place to start.

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Why Most Strapless Bras Never Leave the Drawer The typical strapless bra gets one outing before getting permanently retired to the back of the drawer, and if you wrote strapless off years ago, Shapermint's strapless bra collection might actually change your mind. The newer constructions have stay-put designs with flattering wide bands that feel more secure than what most people remember, and since the straps are removable and convertible you so they actually work with more of what's in your closet.

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The Reason Summer Dresses Don't Always Work Once the weather warms up and dresses start coming back into rotation, thigh chafing becomes one of those problems that quietly ruins otherwise great outfits. The Shapermint Essentials High-Waisted Shaper Shorts solve this without adding bulk under lighter fabrics, and since they're made from a lightweight nylon-spandex blend with tummy and thigh smoothing built in, they do more than just prevent chafing. There's also an anti-slip silicone strip at the waist so they stay exactly where they're supposed to even through a full day of moving around, which is usually where most shaper shorts fall short.

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