Real Estate Entrepreneur, Reno Davis, Shows Off His Stylish Side As A Fashion Icon
For Real Estate entrepreneur Reno Davis, standing out from the crowd is part of the business. As he puts it, your appearance — that first impression — is everything. It’s your one opportunity to make a statement, and you’ve got to get it right. One way this Miami-based maverick ensures he stands out is through his impeccable style.
In a recent chat covering his style and personality, Reno emphasized the importance of looking good. “Your appearance is everything. If you walk into a business meeting or any great interaction with anybody, you’ve got to look the part.”
Indeed, it’s not hard to see that Reno has the swag and the attitude, always matching up the right combination whether at work or play. Small wonder his teeming admirers and followers who look up to him are mesmerized by his aura. Many people who’ve encountered Reno one-on-one will also agree that his reputation as a savvy businessman is at par with his keen sense of fashion.
For Reno, quality plays an essential part in his fashion preferences. It is non-negotiable. His style is based on quality. And that’s all good because what’s the whole point of trying to stand out when your style is wacky? It’d be like standing out for the wrong reason, like a sore thumb. For Reno, he is finesse embodied.
From Dior to Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry to Gucci, you’re sure to find Reno Davis wearing something flashy and looking simply amazing. He’s constantly on the move, meeting up with clients, and going for business meetings. And with a robust social media following behind him, looking cheap is out of the question.
This real estate entrepreneur says his preference for wearing only designer clothes hinges on the fact that he feels good in them. “I carry myself as a professional individual,” he says. “So I want to act like one. That's where the clothing influence comes from. And just being stylish, l like to get fresh. You look good, you feel good,” he continues. “I like wearing flashy clothes and having good drip. I like to stand out from the crowd. You always want to look your best, especially on first impressions.”
One of Reno’s fondest fits was at a Miami Heat game that he nearly didn’t make. He and his business partner planned on going to the game, but regular tickets had sold out. Only VIP ones were left. Because it was just a playoff game, they decided to ditch the event altogether and return home.
“So like four hours later, we get this notification on our phone from Ticketmaster,” Reno recalls. The message informed Reno and his friend that more seats had opened up if they were still interested. “So we said, ‘Alright.’ We found two courtside tickets and were just like, ‘Let's just go for it.’ And so we went there, and across the court was DJ Khaled, and then you had Alex Rodriguez, the Yankees player. It was just a good vibe. You know, like, it was inspiring to see the High Rollers there courtside and know that we were sitting among them.”
In his characteristic style, Reno didn’t disappoint at the playoff game. He stood out with his fashion sense, wearing an impressive $5,000 Dior outfit. And why not? “Work hard, play hard” has essentially been Reno’s mantra since he achieved success in real estate. “You work hard, you gotta get what you deserve. And you know, you always gotta look your best, and so why not?”
Reno also has a thing for tracksuits. His favorite brand is Palm Angel’s. “I’ve probably got every color of Palm Angel's tracksuits," he says. “They’re comfortable and always look fresh no matter the occasion. My favorite colors are red and yellow, so I made sure my first two Palm Angels tracksuits were red and yellow."
But who wears quality clothes without bothering about wearing quality designer perfumes to go with them? Certainly not Reno Davis. Reno’s favorite colognes are none other than the classic Dior’s Savage and Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue.
“I only wear designer clothing because I'm looking for quality,” he says with glee. “And when you put designer clothes on, you're getting quality.” Whether it's clothing, sneakers, perfumes, fast cars, or even ice on his teeth, Reno says it has to be quality, or he’s not having it.