Real Estate Moves Without Headlines: A Conversation with Harold Clarke

Elena Wrenford Sept. 3 2025, Published 1:02 a.m. ET

There are real estate agents. And then there is Harold Clarke. To most people, Hawai‘i’s luxury market is a place of postcard views and prestige addresses. But Clarke doesn’t deal in what’s visible. As CEO of MegaCapital Hawaii Corp.—a private office overseeing Luxury Big Island and Private Listings—he operates in a dimension of the market that few ever access, and fewer still understand. It’s a structure built not for exposure, but for discretion. Clarke is not looking for reach or public recognition. His work happens through long-standing relationships, grounded in trust. In his world, properties worth $40 million change hands without anyone outside the room ever knowing they were for sale. In this rare interview, Clarke speaks candidly about how private acquisitions actually happen, who moves first, and why visibility is often the surest sign that a transaction is no longer in play. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Q: Let’s start where most deals don’t—publicly. Why does the private market matter more than what’s visible? Harold Clarke: Because real capital moves without asking for permission. The moment something is on the open market, it’s already passed through the hands of the people who had first rights to it. That’s not where influence operates. It’s where noise begins. When we talk about the “private market,” we’re not talking about hidden listings. We’re talking about an entire structure of movement that’s relationship-based. It doesn’t need marketing. It needs access - and most people don’t have it. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Q: So when the public sees a $35 million listing online, what are they actually seeing? Clarke: They’re seeing something that’s already been passed on. If it were still in play, it wouldn’t be there. The most decisive transactions don’t wait for attention. They are executed before the market has a chance to respond. There’s a misconception that visibility equals importance. That’s not how serious buyers think. Especially not ultra-high-net-worth individuals. They don’t want to compete. They want to know something was built for them, waiting for them, and it never had to be shared. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Q: Private Listings, your password-protected platform, takes that to an extreme. Why was it necessary? Clarke: Because the word “luxury” has been diluted. It used to mean something rare, something earned. Now it’s stamped on every listing over a certain price point. That’s not meaningful. Private Listings is not about higher prices. It’s about different expectations. It exists for the kind of client who isn’t shopping. They’re placing capital. They’re securing lineage. These people are not scrolling through listings. They’re waiting for the right call. We screen before showing. We protect identities. The properties are not Googleable. They don’t need to be. If you know, you’re already in. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Q: And yet you’ve also maintained a public-facing platform - Luxury Big Island. How do you reconcile the two models? Clarke: They serve different purposes. Luxury Big Island is for clients who still operate in the visible space but want something done well—without spectacle. The marketing is refined. The buyers are qualified. The tone is quiet, but open. Private Listings is for clients who don’t want to be known. That includes the property itself. Many of our most valuable assets are not only off market, but they’re also off conversation. The difference is not just in how we show. It’s in how we listen. Most real estate companies are loud. We’re selective with what we say, because our clients are selective with what they hear. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Q: What role does legacy play in these transactions? Clarke: A large one. Our clients aren’t just buying homes. They’re anchoring identity. Real estate at this level is about protecting family narratives. It’s about continuity. You’re not just buying acreage. You’re buying permanence. The urgency comes from how little of this kind of land is left. We’re talking about irreplaceable locations in Hawaii—on the water, in protected areas, with historical context. You don’t wait on that. You secure it, quietly, for the next generation. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

