'The Real Housewives of Miami' Cast Teases Drama to Come During 'Epic' Season 7
Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami — which premiered on Wednesday, June 11 — is a must-watch!
The cast sat down with OK! at the 305 hotspot Rosa Negra on Tuesday, June 10, to tease the upcoming drama and where they stand with their costars post-filming.
Adriana De Moura
"We brought it to another level in terms of glam, drama and twists that not even us [as a group] expected," Adriana de Moura dished. "It's a rollercoaster ride of this season. It is probably one of the most epic seasons ever."
While the "Feel the Rush" singer may be on the outs with former bestie Julia Lemigova, she bonded right away with newbie Stephanie Shojaee. "I really connected with her in a way that I didn't expect to. That was the biggest surprise for me," she said.
As for her rift with her estranged pal and the highs and lows of the season, de Moura added, "Sometimes I can speak in a way that people think is a bit blunt, but that's my culture. It is also my way to express my truth. Some people might understand it or they may not, but at the end of the day, they will see why I say the things I said. It's always with the intent of staying on the right side of history."
Alexia Nepola
"We're at a different place today. It's been a year since we filmed, so we went through all that stuff," Alexia Nepola explained about how she feels about the ladies after production wrapped. "This is why I say this is the most difficult part about doing the show. Because you forget all that. Then you come back and then you relive everything again."
With her personal life constantly in the spotlight, the Alexia + Frankie's Beauty Bar owner and new TikTok star is focused on her boys and her businesses. "Just one day at a time. That's what I say," she noted. "If we're alive, we have everything. That's how I see it. I don't stress out about things that I used to stress out about before."
Marysol Patton
Marysol Patton has been the comedic relief of the show since its inception. However, she brought it to an entirely new level this time around.
"Everyone's telling me it's my greatest season," the former PR exec revealed. "I'm like, 'Really? I don't know what I did different, but if you say so!'"
When it comes to the conflict between the women, she added, "It's like mental warfare. You have to be prepared. I'm terrible at the reunions. If there's anything to know about me is that I'm consistent and I'm consistently stuck at the reunion."
Stephanie Shojaee
Newbie Shojaee definitely made a splash during her first season. "I was entering a whole new group of girls that have very established friendships," the entrepreneur spilled. "They have nicknames and inside jokes. I was definitely the newbie. It was tough to adapt to the group because I felt like some of them weren't welcoming to me. But then, with time, you just realize it's a really strong group of friends. I had fun."
While Shojaee enjoyed herself, she admitted there was one moment that was extremely difficult. "I've had one major meltdown in my life. I don't really have meltdowns. I don't really show my emotion all the time," she revealed. "I think this group of girls brought out my emotions. Whether they were good or bad, but I had my biggest meltdown on this trip. The trip was beautiful and fabulous. It was my 40th birthday, but it was a very tough trip at the beginning [and] in the middle. Then, at the end, it got a little bit better, but it was interesting."
Kiki Barth
"We are on top of our game," Kiki Barth raved of the current season. "We get to fly all over the world. Who else is doing this?"
"I don't have any issues with anyone as far as I'm concerned," the model explained. "But apparently, I'm sure so many people have issues with me, but I'm able to say hello and be nice to everyone here tonight because at the end of the day, we are a group of friends. We have our differences, but I love these [women]. I love every single one of them."
Julia Lemigova
Over the past year, Lemigova and her wife, Martina Navratilova, adopted two baby boys. Luckily, her new additions gave her a better perspective on her friendships.
"I could have drama in my life with friends, with situations, it doesn't really matter because what really matters to me is that we gave an opportunity to those beautiful boys to have another chance in life," the former runway star said. "Surprisingly, the women that I have been having clashes with in previous years became my best allies. Thank God Alexia, Marysol and Larsa Pippen showed up for me. They are my biggest allies. You never know who you're going to end up connecting with at different points in your life."
"It's very sad what happened with Adriana, but that's the reality. That's the truth," Lemigova continued. "I was new to this group and Adriana was there for me for a long time, but she coached me in a certain way. She gave me a certain explanation about certain women. It took me a long minute to figure that out."
The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.