'The Real Housewives of Miami' Cast Teases Drama to Come During 'Epic' Season 7

"We brought it to another level in terms of glam, drama and twists that not even us [as a group] expected," Adriana de Moura dished. "It's a rollercoaster ride of this season. It is probably one of the most epic seasons ever."

While the "Feel the Rush" singer may be on the outs with former bestie Julia Lemigova, she bonded right away with newbie Stephanie Shojaee. "I really connected with her in a way that I didn't expect to. That was the biggest surprise for me," she said.

As for her rift with her estranged pal and the highs and lows of the season, de Moura added, "Sometimes I can speak in a way that people think is a bit blunt, but that's my culture. It is also my way to express my truth. Some people might understand it or they may not, but at the end of the day, they will see why I say the things I said. It's always with the intent of staying on the right side of history."