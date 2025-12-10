or
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Released From Prison in Texas After Serving 33 Months Behind Bars for Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

Photo of Jen Shah.
Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah's sentence was reduced multiple times prior to her release.

Profile Image

Dec. 10 2025, Published 8:14 a.m. ET

Jen Shah has made it out of lockup after almost 3 years behind bars.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has officially been released from jail, walking out of Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas during the early hours of Wednesday, December 10, Shah's rep confirmed to People.

Shah served two years, nine months and 23 days in jail after being convicted for her role in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jen Shah pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing in 2023.
Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing in 2023.

While details about what's next for Shah remained minimal, BOP policy advises freed inmates to be released to their homes or transferred to a halfway house to complete the rest of their sentences under supervision.

The news outlet confirmed a final decision was made about where the reality star will go, though the location is being kept confidential in order to protect her privacy.

Shah’s release comes more than four years after she was arrested in March 2021 alongside her assistant Stuart Smith and accused of targeting thousands of individuals — including the elderly — from all over the country in a long-running fraud scheme.

Jen Shah Said She Was ‘Sorry’ for Fraud Scheme

Image of Jen Shah celebrated her 31st wedding anniversary with Sharrieff Shah from behind bars.
Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah celebrated her 31st wedding anniversary with Sharrieff Shah from behind bars.

Shah and Smith were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Bravo alum pleaded guilty to the first charge in July 2022.

Shah herself spoke while present for her sentencing hearing in January 2023.

"I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people," she expressed at the time. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

While Shah was initially set to serve a six-and-a-half-year sentence after surrendering herself in February 2023, her sentence was later reduced several times.

Jen Shah

Jen Shah Must Pay $6.5 Million Total in Retribution

Image of Jen Shah was ordered to pay $6.5 million in restitution.
Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah was ordered to pay $6.5 million in restitution.

Shah’s shorter time served was credited to good behavior, active participation in prison programs and continuous payments to her financial victims, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

The 52-year-old must pay a total of $6.5 million in restitution for her crimes.

Shah’s sentence was most recently reduced earlier this year, with it being reported in mid-November that her early release was scheduled for December 10.

Image of Jen Shah is 'grateful' for her early prison release.
Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah is 'grateful' for her early prison release.

At the time, a statement from her manager, Chris Giovanni, read: “Everyone's very grateful for the BOP's decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays. It's a gift she doesn't take for granted."

“Jen's in a really positive, hopeful place mentally," he continued. "She's done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before. Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life. She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she's worked hard to become."

