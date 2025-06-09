Reality TV Queen SallyAnn Salsano Strikes Again with FOX’s 'The Snake'

Move over, love triangles and tribal councils — 'The Snake' is slithering its way into the reality TV canon with a bite you won’t see coming.

In an interview with OK!, Salsano opens up about what makes The Snake a game-changer, why it might be her most “twisted” concept yet, and how she cast a pastor, a lawyer, an ex-con, and even an OnlyFans creator into one high-stakes game of survival.

The brainchild of SallyAnn Salsano and her 495 Productions — the mastermind behind everyones favorite TV shows — The Snake premieres Tuesday, June 10 at 9/8c on FOX and promises to be summer’s most addictive new reality competition. Hosted by comedian Jim Jefferies , this all-new series drops 15 wildly persuasive contestants from wildly different walks of life into a social experiment built on lies, leverage and loyalty.

Move over, love triangles and tribal councils — The Snake is slithering its way into the reality TV canon with a bite you won’t see coming.

Interview with SallyAnn Salsano – Creator and Executive Producer, “The Snake” (FOX)

1. Let’s dive right in — what can viewers expect from The Snake?

The Snake is a wild, cold-blooded competition featuring 15 highly persuasive, manipulative, and unforgettable personalities — from a pastor to a lawyer, an ex-con, an OnlyFans creator, a detective, a philanthropist, and more. Each week, they fight to become The Snake — the one player who holds all the power. The Snake gets to decide who goes home through our unique chain-reaction saving ceremony: no secret votes, no hiding — every choice is made out loud. Your playbook is an open book, and trust me, the decisions you make will come back to bite you. Expect pacts, betrayals, and jaw-dropping moves that will keep you hooked all summer long.

2. You’ve created some of reality TV’s most iconic shows like Jersey Shore – and worked on other big formats like Joe Millionaire, Bachelor etc What drew you to The Snake, and how is this different from anything you’ve done before?

Every show tells a story, but The Snake felt fresh. We approached casting the way we did with Jersey Shore — leaning into big archetypes and distinct personalities. This cast is not familiar — it’s explosive. Unlike most competition shows with anonymous group votes, here you only need one person to save you, and it all plays out in the open. Why stab someone in the back when you can do it right to their face? But in a house full of charmers and persuaders… how do you trust anyone?

3. The concept is wild — alliances, betrayals, deception. What inspired this cold-blooded competition?

Every one of us is judged by perception — how we look, what we say, who people think we are. That’s what The Snake explores. Your parents told you not to judge a book by its cover, but let’s be real — we all do it. We cast people with backgrounds in persuasion — some charming, some manipulative — and asked: Are you who people think you are? Or do you have to become a Snake to win The Snake?

4. Jim Jefferies is hosting — what made him the perfect fit?

Jim said it best during our first call: “It’s Hollywood — I’ve had plenty of experience with snakes!” He brings that perfect mix of class and cutting humor, making him the ideal guide through this twisted, over-the-top ride. We adore him. I feel so lucky to have him aboard this crazy train.