Reality TV Queen SallyAnn Salsano Strikes Again with FOX’s 'The Snake'
Inside the Cold-Blooded Game of Deception, Drama — and a $100K Grand Prize
Move over, love triangles and tribal councils — The Snake is slithering its way into the reality TV canon with a bite you won’t see coming.
The brainchild of SallyAnn Salsano and her 495 Productions — the mastermind behind everyones favorite TV shows — The Snake premieres Tuesday, June 10 at 9/8c on FOX and promises to be summer’s most addictive new reality competition. Hosted by comedian Jim Jefferies, this all-new series drops 15 wildly persuasive contestants from wildly different walks of life into a social experiment built on lies, leverage and loyalty.
In an interview with OK!, Salsano opens up about what makes The Snake a game-changer, why it might be her most “twisted” concept yet, and how she cast a pastor, a lawyer, an ex-con, and even an OnlyFans creator into one high-stakes game of survival.
Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGoKJYwnS9o
Interview with SallyAnn Salsano – Creator and Executive Producer, “The Snake” (FOX)
1. Let’s dive right in — what can viewers expect from The Snake?
The Snake is a wild, cold-blooded competition featuring 15 highly persuasive, manipulative, and unforgettable personalities — from a pastor to a lawyer, an ex-con, an OnlyFans creator, a detective, a philanthropist, and more. Each week, they fight to become The Snake — the one player who holds all the power. The Snake gets to decide who goes home through our unique chain-reaction saving ceremony: no secret votes, no hiding — every choice is made out loud. Your playbook is an open book, and trust me, the decisions you make will come back to bite you. Expect pacts, betrayals, and jaw-dropping moves that will keep you hooked all summer long.
2. You’ve created some of reality TV’s most iconic shows like Jersey Shore – and worked on other big formats like Joe Millionaire, Bachelor etc What drew you to The Snake, and how is this different from anything you’ve done before?
Every show tells a story, but The Snake felt fresh. We approached casting the way we did with Jersey Shore — leaning into big archetypes and distinct personalities. This cast is not familiar — it’s explosive. Unlike most competition shows with anonymous group votes, here you only need one person to save you, and it all plays out in the open. Why stab someone in the back when you can do it right to their face? But in a house full of charmers and persuaders… how do you trust anyone?
3. The concept is wild — alliances, betrayals, deception. What inspired this cold-blooded competition?
Every one of us is judged by perception — how we look, what we say, who people think we are. That’s what The Snake explores. Your parents told you not to judge a book by its cover, but let’s be real — we all do it. We cast people with backgrounds in persuasion — some charming, some manipulative — and asked: Are you who people think you are? Or do you have to become a Snake to win The Snake?
4. Jim Jefferies is hosting — what made him the perfect fit?
Jim said it best during our first call: “It’s Hollywood — I’ve had plenty of experience with snakes!” He brings that perfect mix of class and cutting humor, making him the ideal guide through this twisted, over-the-top ride. We adore him. I feel so lucky to have him aboard this crazy train.
5. Can you tease the kinds of personalities we’ll meet this season? Any early fan favorites — or villains?
Oh, absolutely — this cast came to play, and some got played. We’ve got MacLaine, the sweet-but-savvy Colts cheerleader; Kathryn, a ruthless tech manager; Frank, a hilarious makeup artist who can read a room like nobody else; an ex-con who once faked out a police lineup; a detective who gathers intel for a living; a poker player who claims he can call anyone’s bluff; and an OnlyFans creator who’s a total bombshell — but far more than meets the eye. And yes, there’s a pastor — bless him. Everyone brought something surprising. What people said to each other versus what they said behind closed doors? Shocking. Oh, and yes — there’s romance too.
It’s like a riddle: what happens when you throw a pastor, an ex-con, a detective, a lawyer, an OnlyFans creator, and a cheerleader into the jungle for a reality competition? Tune in and find out.
6. How important is strategy in The Snake? Is it brains, brawn… or something else entirely?
It’s all strategy — but no two players strategized the same. Some used kindness as a weapon. Others used straight-up manipulation. At the saving ceremony, it wasn’t about backstabbing — it was always right to your face. Brutal.
7. As executive producer and showrunner, what was the biggest challenge in bringing this show to life?
It was a sprint — from green light to air in record time. But honestly, it was a labor of love. It wasn’t hard — it was exhilarating. We had the best crew, and FOX moved mountains to make it happen. Thank you, FOX — may I have another? Haha!
8. Any jaw-dropping moments that caught even the crew off guard?
Hourly. No joke. The cast flipped the game with every conversation. One of the most surprising moments? Watching a pastor go full throttle in a game of persuasion and deception. Pastor Jacob… we love you.
9. Reality fans know your bold, authentic storytelling. How does that come through in The Snake?
It always starts with casting — finding people who are unapologetically themselves and willing to tell their stories to win $100,000. The confessionals are brutally honest and expose who’s scheming, who’s lying, and who’s getting played. And of course, we layered in humor — because if I weren’t producing this show, I’d still rush home to watch it.
10. Why will viewers be obsessed with The Snake? What makes it this summer’s guilty pleasure?
A pastor. An OnlyFans creator. A lawyer. An ex-con. A detective. All under one roof, battling for $100,000. It’s bold, dramatic, funny — and wildly unpredictable. What more could you want? You won’t believe who hooks up.
11. You’ve built a powerhouse brand in unscripted TV. What’s still on your bucket list? Any new genres you’re dying to explore?
I’m a sucker for a great dating show — always have been, always will be. I’m definitely itching to do a new one soon. We also have a shiny floor game show with that special 495 sass I’m dying to pitch. The Snake was our first original network competition show, and I loved it. Fingers crossed it’s just the beginning.
We’ve done everything — police, court, cooking, daytime, docu. I used to feel pigeonholed, but now I embrace all genres. Every show teaches you something and makes the next one even better. At 495, we love to bring our signature sass and comedic twist to whatever we do.
12. Final question — if you were a contestant on The Snake, would you be the ultimate player… or would you get played?
Listen, I want to believe I’d be a killer player. But even the best got played in this game. That said… I have talked myself out of a snake pit or two in my time.