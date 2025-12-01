Reba McEntire Interrupts Savannah Guthrie When Pressed About 'Husband' Rex Linn: 'Now, Wait a Minute'

Article continues below advertisement

Reba McEntire had to correct Savannah Guthrie's word choice during her Today show appearance on Monday, December 1. Bringing up the 70-year-old country music star's fiancé and Happy's Place costar, Rex Linn, Guthrie noted, "You also met your husband there. So Rex, good ole Rex…" McEntire interjected, "Now, wait a minute. Before everybody has a conniption fit at home, we’re just engaged."

Source: TODAY/Youtube Reba McEntire corrected Savannah Guthrie after the anchor mistakenly referred to the singer's fiancé as her husband.

Guthrie, 53, apologized for her flub, and McEntire assured the news anchor she just didn't want her loved ones to think she and Linn, 69, tied the knot without them knowing. "My family will go, ‘Wait, you didn’t tell us?!'" she explained. When the camera cut to Linn, who accompanied McEntire to the interview, he looked confused by Guthrie's mistake, but beamed when his fiancée started talking about their relationship.

Rex Linn Helps Reba McEntire Learn Her Lines for 'Happy's Place'

Source: @reba/instagram Reba McEntire regularly posts photos with her man on Instagram.

"He is a workaholic, and he loves to rehearse,” the legendary singer said of the actor, sharing that he helps her prepare. "Me, not so much on the rehearsal part, so he really makes sure that I know my lines, that I’m ready to go when we have a tape day," she spilled. "We have a blast. We’re so grateful and thankful that we get to go to work together, work together, and then go home together." The engaged duo play a couple named Bobbie and Emmett on the show. Season 2 of the NBC sitcom premiered on Friday, November 7.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Got Engaged Last Christmas

Source: @reba/instagram Reba McEntire and Rex Linn started dating in 2020.

McEntire confirmed they got engaged last December. "A lot of people did not know. And when he asked me to marry him, it was Christmas Eve a year ago. So we were gonna announce it when we got back to L.A., but the fires happened," she explained. "And there was not room for our joy in devastating situation that everybody else was in." But when a reporter referred to Linn as her "fiancé" at the Emmys in September of that year, the "Fancy" singer confessed she "didn't correct her" because it "sounded good to me."

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Want a 'Low-Key' Wedding

Source: mega Reba McEntire shared she and Rex Linn hope to have more 'low-key' wedding.

Speaking about their future nuptials, McEntire revealed she doesn't want an elaborate celebration. "A Reba-Rex wedding is going to be very different," she admitted. "It's going to be low-key, lots of fun, lots of people, lots of food. Our big motto is just have fun."

Source: mega Rex Linn first called Reba McEntire when her mother got sick.