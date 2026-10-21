Reba McEntire Remembers 'Honest' Dolly Parton Nearly 2 Months After Her Death: 'She Didn't Pretend to Be Anything Else'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Reba McEntire shared some more thoughts on the late, great Dolly Parton following her death.
The "Consider Me Gone" singer opened up about her friend, who passed away this summer, during a new interview on the set of her sitcom Happy's Place.
Reba McEntire Shared What She Loved About Dolly Parton
"The thing that I loved about Dolly is that she treated everyone equal, no matter where you were on the call sheet or in the ladder of life. And she was honest," McEntire said in the interview, alongside her castmates.
"What you would see with Dolly was the honest Dolly. She was honest to a fault and she didn't pretend to be anything else. She was also honest about her beliefs. She wasn’t ashamed, embarrassed to talk about her faith, and she sang about it, she talked about it, and she was eager to share her belief. I admired her, her honesty. As much as they talk about what was all fake, it was all honest and true," she added.
'Happy's Place' Had a 'Dolly Day' on Set
Following Parton's passing, the cast and crew of Happy's Place dedicated the episode they were filming to her.
"It was 9/25, and we had 'Dolly Day' here on the set, and we had chicken and dumplings," McEntire explained to Extra. "Dolly’s recipes, all of these — macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, meatloaf. All so good... with the banana pudding."
She added, "The week we were filming that episode, Dolly passed, so then everybody was on board to dedicate that episode to Dolly."
Reba McEntire on Her Friendship With Dolly Parton
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McEntire and Parton were close friends, given they were both legends of the country music scene (and of a similar generation — McEntire is 71 while Parton passed away at 80).
"I loved the way Dolly carried herself, with confidence and poise," the Voice judge said on the Jennifer Hudson Show in October. "And she could cut a joke in a heartbeat. And she would make sure that everybody felt comfortable in her presence, when nobody ever was because it's like, 'Ahh!'"
She added, "When she came out to California and did the Reba TV show with me for a week, she treated everyone equally. Everybody."
Dolly Parton Passed Away in August
Parton died on August 25 after battling cancer. At the time, McEntire posted an emotional tribute to her longtime pal on Instagram.
"Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side," she wrote. "Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you, Reba."