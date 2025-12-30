rebecca mcleod turns herself into a real life candy cane in playful holiday reel

Article continues below advertisement

Rebecca McLeod is officially in her festive era, and she’s doing it wrapped head to toe like a Christmas treat. The Australian content creator lit up Instagram with a new holiday reel showing off her cheeky “candy cane” outfit, a red-and-white striped gift wrapper that she turned into a mini dress and embellished with several candy canes, paired with a classic Santa hat. Shot in front of a cozy Christmas backdrop, complete with a glowing fireplace and twinkling tree, the look struck the perfect balance between playful, confident, and unmistakably on-theme. The caption was simple: “Early Christmas present,” but the visuals did all the talking.

A Candy Cane Come To Life In the reel, McLeod confidently models the strapless dress from every angle, leaning into the look's novelty while keeping her signature ease on full display. The shiny, tightly wrapped material hugs her frame, giving the impression she’s been gift-wrapped straight out of a holiday fantasy, and she knows it. “In my candy cane outfit, wrapped by me. We’re looking good,” McLeod says in the clip. “I’m looking like a real life candy cane.” Rather than presenting the outfit as just another holiday costume, McLeod frames it as something genuinely wearable, and surprisingly comfortable. “It’s actually really comfy. I’d wear this out like I’m giving cinched,” she adds. That offhand confidence — half playful, half self-aware — is exactly what fans have come to expect from her. Fans React: ‘I Want That Present’

Unsurprisingly, the comments section lit up almost instantly. Followers flooded the post with fire emojis, heart eyes, and jokes that leaned heavily into the “gift” theme. “I want that present,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “Could we open one present before Christmas?” Others kept it simple, calling the look “top tier” and praising the bold holiday styling. Even comments poking fun at the sound of the outfit’s material added to the overall lighthearted tone of the post, which was proof that McLeod’s audience is fully in on the joke. Holiday Content Done Right

What makes the post stand out isn’t just the outfit itself, but how effortlessly McLeod carries it. There’s no overproduction, no forced theatrics, just a creator clearly having fun with the season and inviting her followers along for it. It’s a sharp contrast to the more serious side of McLeod that fans saw recently, when she spoke publicly about the Bondi Beach attack and pledged a five-figure donation to support victims and their families. This festive moment feels like a return to playful escapism, without losing authenticity. A Festive Win

