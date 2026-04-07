Rebecca McLeod’s 'California Reaper' Challenge Turns Into Instant Chaos

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A casual food outing quickly turned into a full-blown survival test when Rebecca McLeod and her friends decided to try one of the spiciest menu items imaginable: California Reaper chicken tenders. What started with laughs, fries, and lighthearted curiosity spiraled into chaos, coughing fits, and a group-wide meltdown that lasted well beyond the first bite. A Brave Start With ‘Average’ Fries

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@rebeccamcleoddd Trying the California Reaper tenders at Dave’s hot Chicken 🥲🥲🥲 ♬ original sound - Rebeccamcleod

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Before the fiery challenge even began, Rebecca and her group eased into the meal with regular tenders and fries. The vibe was relaxed, almost unimpressed, as she described the fries as “average,” jokingly comparing them to other spots. It felt like a typical food vlog, featuring friends chatting, tasting, and rating. But everything changed once the infamous Reaper tenders arrived. The Warning Signs Were Already There Even before tasting the chicken, the group knew they were in trouble. The smell alone raised alarm bells, with one friend pointing out the intense aroma and visibly darker color compared to regular tenders. The spice level wasn’t just a gimmick, it was serious enough that they reportedly had to sign a waiver beforehand. That didn’t stop them. With a mix of fear and excitement, Rebecca and her friends hyped each other up to take a bite. What followed was immediate regret. Instant Burn: ‘My Tongue Is Numb’

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The reactions were almost instantaneous. Rebecca described her tongue going numb within seconds, while others experienced burning throats, watery eyes, and runny noses. One friend could barely get through even a crumb before backing out completely. There was no easing into the spice. This was an all-or-nothing experience. Some tried to laugh through the pain, while others panicked, desperately reaching for relief that didn’t seem to come fast enough. Drinks, bread, and anything mild suddenly became survival tools. Chaos, Regret, And Too Much Chicken

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Perhaps the most ironic twist? The group had ordered six pieces. “What were we thinking?” became a recurring theme as they struggled to finish even a fraction of the order. The bravado quickly faded, replaced by disbelief and regret. One friend even admitted they tried to “just lick it” instead of committing to a full bite, only to suffer the consequences anyway. The situation escalated to the point where they joked about giving the chicken away to strangers, unable to handle the intensity themselves. 20 Minutes Later… Still Suffering

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Unlike typical spicy food that fades after a few minutes, this experience lingered. Even 20 minutes later, the group was still feeling the effects, such as burning mouths, numb lips, and lingering discomfort. Rebecca summed it up best by comparing the ordeal to something straight out of Jackass, a stunt that seemed funny at first but quickly turned into a test of endurance. Lesson Learned: One Is Enough

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