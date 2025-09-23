Rebecca Minkoff Reveals Her Plans to 'Wholeheartedly Dive' Into TV Again — But on Her Own Terms

Article continues below advertisement

Rebecca Minkoff revealed the one way fans might be able to see her on the small screen again after exiting Real Housewives of New York earlier this year. "I will wholeheartedly dive into something when I am an executive producer on it, and I can't twist anyone's words and just edit them. I am working on something on my own that I'll probably be launching either end of this year or early next. It's a behind the scenes of meetings and just inside my life and what goes on. I think brands no longer have to gatekeep. I am going to take you on a journey with me. We've been filming for about a month, and I need to have enough content to be able to drop some episodes," the designer, 44, exclusively tells OK! while talking about bringing RM Rebecca Minkoff exclusively to JCPenney.

Source: @rebeccaminkoff/instagram The fashion designer left 'RHONY' earlier this year.

The fashionista, who exited the Bravo series after just one season, says she likes to be in front of the camera if "it's the right environment." "It really depends on the crew, the environment, the intention. I have tons of fun when I'm shooting with my team. We've been recording all of my podcast episodes on camera and that's really fun — and that doesn't mean you edit out hard moments or embarrassing things. I'm like, 'Show more of that!' Because that is real, so hopefully the audience likes what I am working on," she shares.

Source: @rebeccaminkoff/instagram Rebecca Minkoff said she is launching her own video series.

The brunette beauty wants to be real with her audience — but also not divulge everything about her life. "When it's real and authentic, and it's not like, 'Oh, let me record this hard moment,' then I am interested. There are moments of sharing when it's appropriate and there are moments of like, 'How do I say this?' I like to be smart about what I am sharing and how I am showing up. You don't have to share everything, but be authentic about what you do share," she explains. "It's like, 'What's the purpose of what you're sharing and why?' I sort of go, 'Is that why they came to the brand to see that or can they see that on my personal account?' It's the combination of what's the purpose of what you are sharing and the end result: why did the customer come to you in the first place?"

Over the years, Minkoff has made a name for herself in the fashion world — and she's not stopping anytime soon. Minkoff is now bringing RM Rebecca Minkoff exclusively to JCPenney. The line is curated for bold, confident women and delivers standout, versatile pieces at accessible prices – including statement jackets, trendy blouses, wide-leg denim, shoes, and of course, Minkoff’s iconic handbags and accessories.

Source: @rebeccaminkoff/instagram The designer wants to make other women feel 'confident' in her clothes.

"I think the inspiration is always the same woman. When I talk about the Rebecca Minkoff woman, she's confident, fearless, optimistic and there's always a little bit of boho slash edge and rock 'n' roll to her. With this line, it still has the ethos of the Rebecca Minkoff customer, but really made for a woman who doesn't want to break the bank on fashion. I really want to make affordable, effortless pieces for her, and that's why I am excited to be launching with JCPenney because fashion shouldn't be only for people who make a certain amount of money. It really should be for everyone. I am all about fringe this season; the fringe jacket is one of my favorites. I love the striped crew neck, the long sleeve pullover sweater. It's a really well-rounded collection. There's something for everyone," she says.

Ultimately, the podcast host is about making women feel confident in their skin. "When you put on something that looks great on you, it makes you feel great! My aim is to always make women feel noticed and have people go, 'Oh, wow, her entire style is gorgeous,'" she raves, adding that collaborating with JCPenney is the icing on the cake. "This is really a first for us! I get to hit a bunch of women that maybe were fans of the show who couldn't afford Rebecca Minkoff. Now, they can actually buy something, which is exciting!"

Source: Rebecca Minkoff The collection is available at JCPenney.