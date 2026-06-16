Rebecca Tuminelly: Creating a Unique Niche of Her Own With Human-centred Leadership at the Centre

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The president of Riteway Business Forms & Digital Printing showcases how successful businesses go beyond profits and thrive on the solid foundation of people, trust, and the willingness to continuously evolve. No matter the number of times a few success stories are discussed from across business realms, there are a few highly-driven, passionate, resilient, and innovative business minds, whose stories need to be discussed more, for the world to know their genius. Serving as one of the finest examples is Rebecca Tuminelly, who runs her unique business, Riteway Business Forms & Digital Printing, as the president. When it comes to business leadership, it is often discussed with terms such as market share, growth strategies, and operation efficiency. Yet behind several successful organisations is something equally important, the ability to understand people. For Rebecca, as the president of her business, Riteway Business Forms & Digital Printing, leadership is about creating an environment where people feel valued, respected, and empowered to contribute. Her perspectives have been shaped by a life that exposed her to diverse experiences, cultures, and professions. Those experiences continue to influence how she approaches both business and leadership today.

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One of the most defining influences in her life was growing up surrounded by strong women. From her mother and grandmother to her aunts, she observed different forms of strength, resilience, and compassion at an early age. Those lessons stayed with her long before she entered the professional world. As her career evolved, she found herself working with individuals from a wide range of cultural, religious, and personal backgrounds. Whether through professional relationships or interactions with patients during her healthcare career, she discovered that every person can bring a unique perspective and valuable insight. She strongly believes in the approach of learning continuously in life, which has also become a guiding principle of her journey. One of her earliest challenges, she acknowledges, was becoming comfortable with uncertainty. Change can feel unsettling and challenging but, she chose to step out of her comfort zones whenever situations demanded. This helped her learn that growth often requires stepping into situations where the outcome is not entirely known. Rather than viewing uncertainty as a threat, she gradually came to see it as part of progress. This particular lesson particularly became relevant during periods of significant transition, both professionally and personally. Through those experiences, she developed confidence in her ability to navigate unfamiliar territory and solve problems as they emerged. Rebecca Tuminelly also emphasises how successful leaders’ role play a crucial role during times of change. When people understand the reasons behind a transition and feel supported throughout the process, they are far more likely to embrace new opportunities instead of fearing them. Today, when organisations often face the pressure to pursue growth at any cost, Tuminelly approaches the concept in a different way. For her, opportunities that require compromising honesty and integrity are not opportunities at all. That philosophy has today become a cornerstone of how she views business success. Customer relationships, trust, and ethical decision-making aren’t secondary considerations, they are the foundation upon which sustainable growth is build.

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Source: SUPPLIED