“It’s about aligning the body and psyche, facing fears, and awakening inner resources. Real transformation isn’t just in the mind; it must involve the body as well,” says Olga.

The uniqueness of Olga Korobeynikova’s method lies in its holistic nature. It combines psychosomatics, physiology, breathing, aromatherapy, and even astrology into a single integrated practice.

Many people see nail standing as merely a challenge to endure or as a method believed to support wellness. Some treat it as a sport, aiming to set records for how long they can stand on nails.

Nail standing is gradually gaining recognition around the world, but few understand its deeper purpose or the psychological challenges it addresses. Internationally recognized entrepreneur, author, and transformational coach Olga Korobeynikova has developed her own method of working with the body and psyche, and reports having guided thousands of people through this unique practice.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

This integrated approach helps individuals reconnect with themselves, hear their inner voices, and rediscover authentic desires, not those imposed by society or trends. The practice attracts entrepreneurs, therapists, yoga instructors, and even families, most of whom are seeking clarity, vitality, and new direction.

Founder and CEO of the Academy of Conscious Thinking, Olga Korobeynikova leads a well-known online psychology program with a broad international following.

Most people come to Olga because they trust her experience and reputation, or through personal recommendations. Without trust in the facilitator, the process may be less effective or impactful. Her method is deep, provocative, and sometimes challenging, requiring both trust in the trainer and a strong personal motivation to change.

Over the years, she has developed a wide range of programs and courses and launched four professional programs in psychosomatics, aroma-psychology, body therapy, and astro-genetics.

Olga’s entrepreneurial acumen is equally impressive: her academy is supported by a large team and has helped train many practitioners around the world. Her first company grew significantly from its startup roots and gained recognition within the Russian translation industry.

Korobeynikova’s methodology may be especially impactful in group sessions. When participants face challenges together, releasing tension and overcoming resistance side by side, shared energy can enhance participants’ experiences.

At first, many feel tense or disconnected, but as they collectively endure physical resistance, pain, and emotional release, participants often report a sense of connection. For some, physical endurance leads to unexpected calm.

Olga has conducted transformational trainings in more than a dozen countries, including the U.S., Italy, Germany, Israel, Turkey, Nepal, and Switzerland. Some of her students report being able to sustain the practice for extended periods, and she is known for her own long-duration sessions. As she emphasizes, it’s not about how long you can stand; it’s about what you feel during and after the process.

Some view nail standing as a non-destructive outlet for releasing emotional tension or inner stress. Practitioners often say the method helps them feel more energized and aware.

Unlike many methods focused solely on the mind, nail standing integrates the body as a key participant in transformation. Traditional psychotherapy often addresses fears and inner blocks only on a mental level, leaving psychosomatic symptoms unresolved.

Nail standing is described by some as a method that engages both body and mind, encouraging shifts in perception or mental state. This mind-body connection is said to support personal growth or change not just as a concept, but as a lived, embodied experience.

Olga is the author of five published books on personal growth and transformation, including Matrix of Life and The Game of Life: Victim’s Code.

In addition, she has produced a substantial library of guided meditations, hosted numerous webinars, and contributed to various media outlets, further extending her global impact.

Korobeynikova’s leadership and innovation have earned global recognition. She has been recognized with various awards in coaching and leadership circles, including international honors. She also serves on expert councils and as a judge for international awards in leadership and women’s success.

Olga’s mission is to train at least 1,000 specialists in each country, with every specialist helping 200 people per month, impacting 200,000 people per nation.

She believes that when just 0.1% of society learns to release tension in an ecological way, the entire collective field begins to shift. As others connect to this field, a broader shift in collective awareness may be encouraged.

Through nail standing, her academy, and innovative self-development tools, Olga Korobeynikova continues to empower individuals and communities worldwide, suggesting that personal transformation can contribute to wider societal impact.