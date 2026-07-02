Red Light Therapy Is Becoming a Beauty Trend, But Erin Romney Sees a Bigger Opportunity for Women’s Recovery

Article continues below advertisement

Red light therapy has become easy to recognize. It glows from masks in skincare routines, appears in recovery conversations, and shows up in the language of women trying to make more thoughtful choices about aging, inflammation, energy, and how their bodies feel. Its appeal is understandable. It looks futuristic without feeling aggressive, and it offers a quieter kind of promise than the wellness industry usually sells. That promise needs better context. For women who are already overwhelmed by health advice, red light can become one more thing to research, buy, schedule, and wonder whether they are doing correctly. It can be presented as a beauty treatment, a recovery tool, a biohacking device, or another anti-aging ritual. The claims around it can become so broad that the average woman is left with a familiar problem: too many options and too little guidance. Erin Romney is approaching the subject from a different direction. At Romney Studios in New Orleans, red light therapy is not being treated as a stand-alone obsession. It is being folded into a broader philosophy of women’s wellness that begins with movement, respects recovery, and acknowledges that the body changes across seasons of life.

Article continues below advertisement

When Beauty and Recovery Start to Overlap Part of the fascination with red light comes from the fact that it sits at the intersection of categories women have historically been taught to separate. Beauty was one lane, and fitness was another. Recovery was something athletes did, while longevity was usually reserved for medical or older audiences. Red light therapy blurs those lines because it is discussed in relation to skin, cellular energy, inflammation, muscle recovery, wound healing, sleep, and general repair. That does not mean it should be treated as a cure-all. A responsible conversation about red light has to acknowledge that research is still evolving, results vary, and the quality of devices and protocols matters. Yet its rise says something meaningful about what women are looking for. They are not only interested in looking younger or performing better. Many are trying to feel more at home in bodies that have been carrying them through careers, motherhood, hormonal shifts, stress, injury, ambition, and aging. Romney’s audience reflects that reality. Her clients include women who want effective training, but they are not necessarily chasing the same goals they had at twenty-five. They may want strength without joint aggravation, energy without burnout, beauty without harshness, and routines that support consistency rather than demand perfection. Red light belongs in that conversation not because it solves everything, but because it represents a broader rethinking of what support can look like.

Article continues below advertisement

The Recovery Gap in Women’s Fitness Mainstream fitness has often been better at prescribing effort than interpreting fatigue. When women feel stalled, inflamed, depleted, or disconnected from their bodies, the old advice tends to return in slightly different forms. Work harder. Stay consistent. Add intensity. Tighten the routine. That advice may be useful for some people at some times, but it can become unhelpful when it ignores context. The body of a woman navigating perimenopause, postpartum recovery, chronic stress, sleep disruption, or years of high achievement is not a machine waiting for more input. It responds to load, rest, hormones, inflammation, nutrition, and nervous system strain. Romney’s work has long pushed against the idea that a single workout style can meet all of those needs. Romney Studios was built around a multi-modality approach that includes Pilates, strength, rebounders, BOSU training, infrared heated classes, and digital programming through MVMT by Romney. The arrival of red light therapy deepens that philosophy by making recovery more visible inside the studio experience. When a woman sees recovery built into the environment rather than tucked away as an optional afterthought, she receives a different message about her body. She is not being asked to prove seriousness by enduring depletion. She is being invited to train in a way that makes repair part of the plan.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Red Light Fits the Romney Method Romney’s background helps explain why she is interested in this kind of integration. As a former Division I athlete, she understands discipline and physical output. As a longtime instructor who worked in a physical therapy setting before building her own studio, she also understands that strength without restoration can become fragile. The women who stay healthy over time are rarely the ones who chase intensity at all costs. They are the ones who learn how to layer effort intelligently. Red light therapy fits that layered approach because it can be used alongside movement, heat, and recovery rather than sitting outside the fitness experience. At Romney Studios, the red light offering is connected with infrared heated classes, allowing clients to combine multiple forms of support in one session. For a busy woman, that matters because fragmented routines rarely last. This is one of the overlooked reasons integrated studios are gaining relevance. Women do not need more wellness homework. They need environments where good choices are easier to repeat. If a client can move, sweat, recover, and engage with a science-informed practice in one place, the routine becomes less dependent on willpower and more supported by design.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond the Anti-Aging Conversation The beauty industry has helped make red light recognizable, but Romney’s approach suggests that its future may be larger than the anti-aging frame. For many women, the deeper appeal is not simply smoother skin or a more youthful appearance. It is the possibility of feeling less inflamed, less depleted, and less disconnected from their own capacity. That distinction matters because women’s wellness is often reduced to appearance even when women are asking for something more substantial. A woman may care about her skin and still care more about energy, mobility, confidence, sleep, and the ability to keep moving without pain. She may enjoy beauty rituals while also wanting tools that support the body underneath them.