Renee Graziano, Jennifer Graziano and Marissa Jade Tease What Fans Can Expect From 'Mob Wives: The Sit Down Tour': 'We’re Dishing the Dirt But Not Throwing Dishes'

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The Mob Wives are taking their show on the road! Renee Graziano, Jennifer Graziano and Marissa Jade are embarking on a multi-stop live show, Mob Wives: The Sit-Down Tour with City Winery this summer. The trio will travel to Boston, Philadelphia, New York City and more to spill the tea about the beloved VH1 series. Renee, Jennifer and Marissa speak exclusively with OK! about what fans can expect from the evening, how the idea for the event came together, connecting with their audience and how the sisters have maintained a healthy working relationship over the years.

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What Fans Can Expect From the 'Mob Wives' Sit-Down Tour

Source: @reneegrazinao/INSTAGRAM Renee, Jennifer and Marissa will be 'dishing the dirt but not throwing dishes' during their live shows.

After the series' six-season run, the trio will reveal behind-the-scenes stories and secrets that have never been shared before. "We’re dishing the dirt but not throwing dishes. Hallelujah!" Renee jokes. "It's no-holds-barred. It's a look behind the scenes into the making of an iconic cult classic," Jennifer, who served as executive producer and creator of the show, explains. "I’m finally getting my chance to tell the real truth behind my fights and how and why it really went down," Marissa adds.

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How the Idea for the Live Show Came Together

Source: @reneegrazinao/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Graziano says the 'Mob Wives' tour will give fans 'something to chew on' until a possible reboot.

While fans eagerly await the reboot of the hit reality series, the live tour promises to deliver everything they love about the show. "Fans have been asking for a reboot for years," Jennifer notes. "COVID, mergers, and industry consolidation continued to get in the way. In the interim, we worked with Antonio Posterino of Unfiltered PR to come up with an idea to bring the show live into the audience and give the fans something to chew on in the meantime."

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Connecting With Fans in Real Life

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Source: @reneegrazinao/INSTAGRAM Marissa Jade thinks 'Mob Wives' fans are 'amazing dedicated and die hard.'

Though Mob Wives has been off the air for years, fans' passion for the series and its stars hasn't faded. "I’ve always connected with my fans through other live events, but the Mob Wives fans are just different," Marissa reveals. "They’re amazing, dedicated and die-hard. So, I always try to show up for them the best that I can."

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How Renee and Jennifer Have Maintained Their Working Relationship

Source: Alberto Reyes/MEGA Renee Graziano says the key to working well with Jennifer Graziano is to 'not call her on the weekend.'

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Renee have been working together for decades. Despite the on-screen drama, the two have remained extremely close behind the scenes. "We have a terrible working relationship. Just joking!" Jennifer sarcastically notes. "At the end of the day, we are sisters and that always prevails." "I’ve learned not to call her on the weekend," Renee admits about the key to their success. "She wouldn’t get through anyway," the younger sister quipped.