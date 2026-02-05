or
Renee Graziano Teases Possible 'Mob Wives' Reboot: 'Life Has Changed So Much'

Photo of Renee Graziano.
Source: @reneegraziano/INSTAGRAM/Unfiltered PR

Renee Graziano speaks exclusively with OK! about a possible 'Mob Wives' reboot, what she thinks of the show now, her theater debut and her BAD Body Butter.

Profile Image

Feb. 5 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Renee Graziano — who rose to fame after appearing on VH1's Mob Wives for all six seasons — is not opposed to returning to the small screen and rebooting the series.

Graziano speaks exclusively with OK! about whether a return of the beloved series is in the works, her experience filming the original run, her upcoming theatrical debut and her BAD Body Butter line.

Would 'Mob Wives' Ever Return?

Photo of Renee Graziano.
Source: @reneegraziano/INSTAGRAM/Unfiltered PR

Renee Graziano says she would approach a 'Mob Wives' reboot differently than the original run.

While Graziano is tight-lipped on whether anything is in the works, she believes she would approach a new show completely different.

"I learned that a lot of my trauma is based on my lifestyle — who I once was is no longer who I am today," she says. "Should Mob Wives return? I am more than sure that the person on the screen will not be anything like the one who once was. Life has changed so much for me since my father passed away. There are some things that I wouldn't redo in my life, but if there were another Mob Wives, there are certain situations I wouldn't put myself in that I once did. That was then, and this is now."

Reflecting on 'Mob Wives'

Photo of Andrea DiMichelle, Renee Graziano, Natalie Guerico and Big Ang.
Source: Jeff Grossman/MEGA

Renee Graziano has 'mixed feelings' about the original run of 'Mob Wives.'

  • Looking back after a decade off the air, Graziano says her television journey helped her grow.

    • "Looking back at it, I have mixed feelings," she says. "There are a lot of happy moments for me. I haven't watched the show since the network told us we had to tweet about it. I will not watch Mob Wives because that's not who I am today. I learned a lot. I learned through watching the show that there were people in my life that I thought were friends who weren't friends."

    Renee Graziano

    Launching her BAD Body Butter Line

    Photo of Renee Graziano.
    Source: @reneegraziano/INSTAGRAM/Unfiltered PR

    Renee Graziano launched her line of BAD Body Butter.

    In the years since the show went off the air, Graziano has focused on her business, recently launching BAD Body Butter.

    "I like to take care of women," she says. "I like to make sure I look and smell good. Smell is everything to me. Scents are everything. I have signature smells of my own. We put a twist on everything and made it very mob-ish. The coconut smell is called 'Coco Nostra.' I put this twist on it to keep it obviously on brand... in case Mob Wives comes back."

    Her Theatrical Debut

    Photo of Renee Graziano.
    Source: Daniel Tanner/MEGA

    Renee Graziano will star in the immersive theatrical production 'Married by the Mob.'

    Graziano is also making her stage debut in the immersive theatrical production Married by the Mob, which will run at the Avenel Performing Arts Center in New Jersey in February.

    "I'm nervous. I'm not an actress," she admits. "This is something brand new. I was in a movie called Fuhgeddabout Christmas. There are things that I've done, but nothing where I'm the star of the show. I have to read this big script and remember all these words. It should be a challenge."

