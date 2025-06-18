REO Speedwagon's Terry Luttrell Survives Rollover Crash Following Concert

The 78-year-old singer, who fronted the legendary rock group in its early years, was driving to St. Louis for business early Sunday morning, June 15, when he lost control of his vehicle.

“I nodded off. I rolled the car over, and I woke up and I was in a cocoon,” Luttrell told The News-Gazette, describing the airbag deployment during the crash. “The airbag went off and cracked my sternum a little bit.”

The accident occurred less than 24 hours after Luttrell had joined current and former members of REO Speedwagon on stage for what was billed as the group’s final show at the State Farm Center in Champaign.