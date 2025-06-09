Reports in 2025 Show That the Majority of Online Casino Gaming in the US is Now Conducted on Mobile Devices

The numbers tell the story

If you look at online gambling in the 2000s and early 2010s, the market was primarily growing due to the advancement of PCs and the internet. Statistics reveal that player numbers were doubling annually between 2003 and 2006, and the revenues quickly surpassed the $2 billion mark. However, in the early 2010s, the smartphone revolution began and now people could gamble on-the-go.

The number of smartphones has been increasing rapidly globally, with February 2025 recording approximately 5.56 billion users (that’s around 67.9% of the global population). In the US, approximately 93.9% of internet users went online using any kind of smartphone in 2024. In comparison, the percentage of users going online via desktops and laptops was around 72.7%. By looking at such statistics, it only makes sense that the iGaming industry is taking advantage of the numbers and customizing their services for mobile use.

The driving force behind the shift

When you look into the matter, you’ll realize that people are not shifting to the mobile world just because of the hype. It's deeper than that. The benefits that come with mobile gambling far outweigh the use of any other device. Talk about accessibility, enhanced user experience and many other things, and you’ll realize that mobile gambling is the king of the casino industry.

Here are some of the reasons.

Convenience and accessibility it brings

You might argue all you want, but convenience stands out as one of the biggest advantages of mobile gaming. Imagine being able to play your favorite slots, table games or wagers from wherever you are. You do not have to be in a specific place, i.e., your house (or wherever your desktop or laptop is), in order to have a bit of fun. Whether you are commuting to the next city, on a beach somewhere or in your bedroom, you can enjoy your favorites at whatever time. Anytime, anywhere, wins the game!

Enhanced user experience

Most major online casinos have invested in websites that are optimized for mobile experiences. They also invest in mobile apps that are not only easy to navigate but also visually appealing and packed with features. These apps have a mobile-first design which is adapted for smaller screens and not just adapted from desktop versions. Features like large buttons, responsive layouts that adjust to different screen sizes and vertical gameplay orientation which allows players to easily play with one hand, make it worthwhile to use mobile phones.

Other features that enhance the user experience and engagement in mobile casinos include: