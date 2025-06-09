Reports in 2025 Show That the Majority of Online Casino Gaming in the US is Now Conducted on Mobile Devices
Over the last few years, the online casino gaming community has been growing at a tremendous rate. When you look at the US, it’s no secret that this market is among the most luxurious ones. Now, several comprehensive reports in 2025 show that most of the players are tending towards the mobile form of online casino gaming. What was once once a desktop-dominated field has now shifted almost entirely into the palms of players.
For example, a report by Paysafe stated that in the US, 34% of players prefer playing on their mobile phones compared to other devices. In fact, a report by Business ABC stated that in gambling-legalized states like North Carolina, around 70% of all bets were made through mobile platforms in 2023. This is such a massive number!
Interestingly, this mobile casino gaming trend has encouraged online casinos to innovate ways by which they can not only enhance the gameplay but also engage with players from the beginning. A good example of this is the widespread use of the no deposit bonus that is common among top online casinos. This has been helpful in attracting mobile-first players who are especially skeptical when interacting with new platforms.
Apart from interesting bonuses and promos, you’ll get to understand why US players have been shifting to the mobile gambling world as you read on.
The numbers tell the story
If you look at online gambling in the 2000s and early 2010s, the market was primarily growing due to the advancement of PCs and the internet. Statistics reveal that player numbers were doubling annually between 2003 and 2006, and the revenues quickly surpassed the $2 billion mark. However, in the early 2010s, the smartphone revolution began and now people could gamble on-the-go.
The number of smartphones has been increasing rapidly globally, with February 2025 recording approximately 5.56 billion users (that’s around 67.9% of the global population). In the US, approximately 93.9% of internet users went online using any kind of smartphone in 2024. In comparison, the percentage of users going online via desktops and laptops was around 72.7%. By looking at such statistics, it only makes sense that the iGaming industry is taking advantage of the numbers and customizing their services for mobile use.
The driving force behind the shift
When you look into the matter, you’ll realize that people are not shifting to the mobile world just because of the hype. It's deeper than that. The benefits that come with mobile gambling far outweigh the use of any other device. Talk about accessibility, enhanced user experience and many other things, and you’ll realize that mobile gambling is the king of the casino industry.
Here are some of the reasons.
Convenience and accessibility it brings
You might argue all you want, but convenience stands out as one of the biggest advantages of mobile gaming. Imagine being able to play your favorite slots, table games or wagers from wherever you are. You do not have to be in a specific place, i.e., your house (or wherever your desktop or laptop is), in order to have a bit of fun. Whether you are commuting to the next city, on a beach somewhere or in your bedroom, you can enjoy your favorites at whatever time. Anytime, anywhere, wins the game!
Enhanced user experience
Most major online casinos have invested in websites that are optimized for mobile experiences. They also invest in mobile apps that are not only easy to navigate but also visually appealing and packed with features. These apps have a mobile-first design which is adapted for smaller screens and not just adapted from desktop versions. Features like large buttons, responsive layouts that adjust to different screen sizes and vertical gameplay orientation which allows players to easily play with one hand, make it worthwhile to use mobile phones.
Other features that enhance the user experience and engagement in mobile casinos include:
- Smooth registration: Mobile casinos have made the registration process easy, taking only a few seconds to complete the whole sign-up process.
- Seamless integration with payment methods: Mobile casinos seamlessly integrate payment methods like PayPal, Venmo, Skrill, etc., with their systems to make it easy for players to make withdrawals and deposits. Statistics have shown that the easier the checkout process, the more customers are willing to interact with an online platform.
- Touch optimized gameplay: Casino games incorporate swipe, drag and tap actions to make the games even more fun. These allow players to make wagers and navigate menus more easily.
Push notifications
Push notifications make a whole difference between mobile and PC-based casino games. With mobile phones, casino platforms have figured out a way of sending out notifications to their players to inform them about specific things. It just takes your phone buzzing, and you have everything you need. For instance, casinos tailor new game notifications according to player preferences. So, instead of wasting a lot of time looking for something you like, you find that the casino already did all the heavy lifting.
Also, casinos send push notifications when they are showcasing different bonuses and promos, specifically tailored for specific players. If a player is new to the casino, then the operator would want to send them bonuses that will make the player linger around the casino for longer. Interestingly, these push notifications increase the user experience of players.
What does all this mean?
After looking at the reasons, it’s easy to understand why more and more people are turning towards mobile gambling. In the next few years, even though smartphone casinos will not be the only online casino games around, you can be sure that they’ll be taking more volume than they are doing now in the market.