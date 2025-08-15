Retail Stores: What Does It Take to Maintain a Lush Commercial Turf?

According to credible sources, 95% of customers decide to shop at a retail store based on its curb appeal. If you run a storefront, you can also invest in commercial turf maintenance to attract more consumers. Beautiful surroundings can impress them easily. However, maintaining a commercial turf is much more arduous than you think. Unfavorable weather conditions and continuous footfall can cause significant hindrance along the path. If you don’t want to make any mistakes in this area, consider approaching a reputable lawn care company that works with commercial properties. They can provide end-to-end solutions for your lawn.

A local commercial lawn care company can help select the suitable grass for your lawn and provide regular maintenance services as desired. Let’s quickly explore what they can do for you.

·Turf Grass Selection

Taking into account local climatic conditions is extremely important when selecting the right grass for your property. This factor can influence grass growth and its lifespan. At the same time, various other situations need to be considered, such as foot traffic, soil condition, sunlight position, aesthetic choices, watering needs, and maintenance requirements. Business owners usually focus more on cost, overlooking the importance of other variables. Please don’t make this mistake. Even if you get the turf, you can struggle to install it. However, your lawn care professional can handle all these aspects well.

·Irrigation

Properly watering the grass is an essential part of the maintenance routine. Overwatering the turf can cause soil compaction or weaken the roots. Blisters, unsightly patches, fungal diseases, pests, and many other problems can also occur. Overwatering also leads to the waste of critical resources such as water, pesticides, and fertilizers. It can also make you mow your lawn frequently. On the other side, underwatering has its downsides. Dry patches and stressed growth are some examples. Lawn maintenance professionals understand these aspects very well. They know that deep watering at regular intervals is more helpful for strong root growth. In the summer, they may water the lawn more to prevent the adverse effects of heat and evaporation. Similarly, the frequency and amount of water used can decrease during cooler months.