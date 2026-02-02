Rethinking Rejuvenation: Dr. Simon Ourian on Regenerative Treatments in Modern Facial Aesthetics

Article continues below advertisement

Introducing the new era of facial rejuvenation that doesn’t pull, fill, or freeze—it restores. For years, the beauty world chased youth in the same familiar ways: lifting the skin up, adding a little volume here and there, and tightening what’s fallen. The goal was always the same: to make the face look younger by moving it, filling it, or holding it still.

But aging was never just about gravity. Interest in regenerative approaches is reshaping how some practitioners think about what it means to look younger. At the forefront of this shift is a protocol developed at Epione Beverly Hills by Los Angeles-based cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian. Ourian’s innovation doesn’t camouflage aging. Rather, it works with the skin’s natural repair processes. A Broader Shift Toward Regenerative Thinking in Aesthetics Facial aging unfolds on multiple levels at once. Skin gets thinner, elasticity weakens, subcutaneous tissue loses vitality, and structural signaling fades. Yet most treatments still focus on isolated layers without restoring the biological environment that keeps tissue resilient. The regenerative protocol pairing Neustem™️ and Coolaser®️ was designed to address exactly that gap. Rather than asking “How do we make the face look younger?” the question becomes: “How do we help tissue behave like one’s younger skin again?”

Neustem™️: The Quiet Power Beneath the Skin Neustem™️ is not a filler. It doesn’t add volume or reshape facial contours. And it doesn’t rely on artificial scaffolding to create results. Instead, it works beneath the surface, interacting with biological processes that maintain tissue strength, subcutaneous quality, and overall tissue health. It encourages better communication between the cells that are responsible for structure, elasticity, and resilience. Patients often describe the effect not as done, but as settled. The face looks rested. More like itself, but better. This is regeneration without exaggeration.

Coolaser®️: The Final Polish Neustem™ is described as addressing underlying skin quality, while Coolaser® focuses on surface-level concerns. Used exclusively at the skin level, the Coolaser®️ is used to address surface characteristics such as texture and tone without disrupting deeper regenerative processes. There’s no aggressive resurfacing and no forced transformation—just a gradual enhancement of what’s already there. Think of Coolaser®️ as that soft, flattering lighting for the skin. It is not a filter, but a polish that enhances what’s already there. A 5-year retrospective clinical analysis of patients treated with the combined Neustem™️ + Coolaser®️ protocol revealed something rare in aesthetic medicine: consistency. Across ages 35 to 60, and among both surgery-naïve patients and those with prior facelifts or blepharoplasties, results followed a similar path: a progressive, natural improvement over time. Most notably, changes, where observed, tended to emerge gradually rather than immediately. The face didn’t change overnight—it evolved.