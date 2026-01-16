Revel Method Pilates: Cassidy Winkler’s Community-Centered Reformer Practice Rooted in Joyful Progression
Cassidy Winkler approaches Pilates with a desire to make movement feel meaningful. As the founder of Revel Method Pilates, she has created a space shaped by the belief that strength grows through awareness, consistency, and a supportive environment. “I want people to walk in and feel like this is a place they belong,” she says. “When people feel supported, they can move with more confidence, and that can change the entire experience.”
According to Winkler, Revel Method Pilates offers a modern interpretation of reformer-based training, blending established Pilates principles with contemporary movement sensibilities. The brand operates studios in Wisconsin, including locations in Lake Geneva and on Madison’s Park Street, each designed to evoke ease and focus from the moment clients arrive. Classes run daily from morning through early evening, giving clients flexibility in how they integrate movement into their routines. The Lake Geneva studio also includes a dedicated recovery room, reflecting Revel’s interest in supporting well-being beyond time spent on the reformer.
Winkler traces her commitment to supportive movement spaces back to her college years, when she enrolled in a mat certification course out of curiosity. “That experience opened my eyes to Pilates as a way of moving with control, breath, and intention,” she recalls. With a background in barre and yoga, she continued exploring different styles, gradually discovering what felt right for her body and how she wanted to teach.
As her career took her to new cities, Winkler encountered a wide range of studio environments and instructional approaches. Each class offered something to observe: patterns in programming, energy, and structure that felt especially effective or engaging. These experiences eventually informed the development of her own method, rooted in variety and adaptability.
“Movement stays interesting when it keeps asking you to pay attention,” she explains. “I wanted people to come back because they felt curious, not because they felt pressured.” Revel’s programming evolves regularly, allowing clients to attend often while still encountering fresh sequences and challenges.
Revel’s philosophy begins with its name, which speaks to finding enjoyment in movement and appreciating what the body offers each day. While core Pilates principles remain central, the overall experience carries a modern sense of pace, structure, and expression. Classes emphasize flow, control, and exploration, encouraging participants to engage at a level that feels right for them. Winkler often reminds clients that movement is meant to support their lives rather than define them. “Pilates might be the thing that works for you right now, and that’s wonderful,” she says. “The goal is discovering the movement you genuinely enjoy.”
Revel’s physical spaces reflect this intention. Both studios follow a reformer-only model, a choice shaped by Winkler’s appreciation for the equipment’s ability to provide real-time feedback. “On the reformer, you start to notice things you might not catch in everyday movement,” she explains. “Even small changes like adjusting the resistance can shift how an exercise feels, so people can explore what works for them. It creates room for growth while honoring each person’s needs and comfort level.”
Extending this focus on exploration, class design at Revel reflects Winkler’s hands-on approach. She remains directly involved in programming and continues to teach, keeping a close connection to the studio floor. A rotating library of class plans supports variety, while scalable sequences help ensure that both new and experienced clients feel challenged appropriately.
Instructor selection and training further reinforce the studio’s community-focused culture. Winkler places emphasis on understanding an instructor’s motivation and presence, viewing these qualities as essential to holding space for others. In-house training aims to give instructors a shared understanding of the Revel framework, which can contribute to a sense of consistency across classes and locations.
With much of the programming and administrative planning handled centrally, instructors generally have more room to focus on teaching, client connection, and movement quality. “I believe that when instructors feel supported, they can show up more fully for the people in front of them,” Winkler notes.
From the client perspective, the Revel experience unfolds with care and intention. A welcoming front desk presence offers guidance and reassurance, especially for those new to reformer Pilates. The atmosphere encourages exploration and progress without pressure, allowing each person to define success in a way that feels meaningful to them.
Ultimately, Revel Method Pilates continues to grow as a reflection of its founder’s values. Through her method and studios, Winkler has cultivated a space where movement feels accessible and infused with joy. As clients return over time, Revel offers a reminder that progress often begins with presence and the simple act of showing up for oneself.