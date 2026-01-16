Revel Method Pilates: Cassidy Winkler’s Community-Centered Reformer Practice Rooted in Joyful Progression

Article continues below advertisement

Cassidy Winkler approaches Pilates with a desire to make movement feel meaningful. As the founder of Revel Method Pilates, she has created a space shaped by the belief that strength grows through awareness, consistency, and a supportive environment. “I want people to walk in and feel like this is a place they belong,” she says. “When people feel supported, they can move with more confidence, and that can change the entire experience.” According to Winkler, Revel Method Pilates offers a modern interpretation of reformer-based training, blending established Pilates principles with contemporary movement sensibilities. The brand operates studios in Wisconsin, including locations in Lake Geneva and on Madison’s Park Street, each designed to evoke ease and focus from the moment clients arrive. Classes run daily from morning through early evening, giving clients flexibility in how they integrate movement into their routines. The Lake Geneva studio also includes a dedicated recovery room, reflecting Revel’s interest in supporting well-being beyond time spent on the reformer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Revel Method Pilates

Article continues below advertisement

Winkler traces her commitment to supportive movement spaces back to her college years, when she enrolled in a mat certification course out of curiosity. “That experience opened my eyes to Pilates as a way of moving with control, breath, and intention,” she recalls. With a background in barre and yoga, she continued exploring different styles, gradually discovering what felt right for her body and how she wanted to teach. As her career took her to new cities, Winkler encountered a wide range of studio environments and instructional approaches. Each class offered something to observe: patterns in programming, energy, and structure that felt especially effective or engaging. These experiences eventually informed the development of her own method, rooted in variety and adaptability.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Cassidy Winkler CASSIDY WINKLER, FOUNDER OF REVEL METHOD PILATES

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Movement stays interesting when it keeps asking you to pay attention,” she explains. “I wanted people to come back because they felt curious, not because they felt pressured.” Revel’s programming evolves regularly, allowing clients to attend often while still encountering fresh sequences and challenges. Revel’s philosophy begins with its name, which speaks to finding enjoyment in movement and appreciating what the body offers each day. While core Pilates principles remain central, the overall experience carries a modern sense of pace, structure, and expression. Classes emphasize flow, control, and exploration, encouraging participants to engage at a level that feels right for them. Winkler often reminds clients that movement is meant to support their lives rather than define them. “Pilates might be the thing that works for you right now, and that’s wonderful,” she says. “The goal is discovering the movement you genuinely enjoy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Cassidy Winkler CASSIDY WINKLER, FOUNDER OF REVEL METHOD PILATES