Reynolds' Eclectic Entrepreneurship is Confusing the 'Traditional' Celebrity Formula

Being a movie star in 2025 is, ironically, no longer just about acting in movies. In the golden age of cinema, stardom was defined by silver screen performances, with some of the biggest names becoming icons through their on-screen presence alone.

They weren’t entrepreneurs. They were employees of the movie-making business, carefully curated by the Hollywood system, and always kept at arm’s length from the public. Their job was to act, and the rest was managed for them. But that’s all changed over the last twenty or so years. As more credence is given to the stars themselves, they have managed to turn that adulation to their advantage, turning themselves into brands and, in some cases, business empires.

By and large, though, this is done tactfully, with many people working behind the scenes. The luxury fashion and beauty sector, for instance, has drawn in a lot of celebrities, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Charlize Theron – all of whom have lent their star power to makeup lines and, in some cases, entire fashion campaigns.

Most of the time, these partnerships are heavily orchestrated by professional teams working behind the scenes, with the celebrities themselves serving as the recognisable faces who embody the brand’s image and can help it reach a wider audience. However, there is one person who stands outside this mold. His name is Ryan Reynolds, and over the last decade, he has steadily been building his own business empire, confusing the ‘traditional’ celebrity formula and redefining what it means to be a star-turned-entrepreneur in the 21st century.

The Story of Ryan Reynolds

So, who is Ryan Reynolds? Well, for those who have been living under a rock, Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian-American actor and film producer, best known for starring in hit films such as Deadpool, The Proposal, Red Notice, Pokémon Detective, Safe House – the list just goes on and on. His career began in the early 1990s as a teenager in Canada, where he starred in the teen soap opera Hillside.

His early roles were largely in television, where he honed his craft as both a dramatic and comedic actor, but throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, Reynolds began getting opportunities on the big screen, with his breakthrough role being the charming and irreverent Van Wilder, in Van Wilder: Party Liaison. This was when he really cemented himself as a charismatic leading man, and it was further amplified by his role in The Proposal, opposite Sandra Bullock, and more action-packed roles in films such as Safe House and 6 Underground.

It wasn’t until Deadpool, however, that Reynolds was really propelled to international superstardom. And that wasn’t just because of his acting chops. On the contrary, the reason Deadpool, and Reynolds for that matter, is so popular is because of the story behind its creation – a story that highlights Reynolds’ entrepreneurial spirit, and his determination to break the mould of what is expected of celebrities, thereby formulating his own, unique path.