Politics RFK Jr. Adviser 'Raised His Voice' With White House Staff in Heated Label Debate: Sources Source: MEGA Calley Means, a senior adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., clashed with White House officials over an ultra-processed food definition in July. Brittany Vincent Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:52 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a July meeting, Calley Means, a top aide to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “raised his voice” with White House staff as he pressed them on how the administration will define “ultraprocessed foods," according to a publication. The dispute was over Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again supporters and the White House, who are both clashing over his efforts to remake the United States food system.

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Clashing With Officials Over the Definition of 'Ultraprocessed'

Source: MEGA Means said the definition wasn’t up for further debate because the health department had spent months vetting it with scientists.

Senior White House officials held a July meeting on whether Kennedy’s proposed definition of “ultraprocessed” required an additional round of review. A publication reported that under the proposed definition, processed foods that contain additives such as artificial colors, nonnutritive sweeteners or chemical preservatives would be considered “ultraprocessed” unless exempt from this designation. According to another source, Means said the proposed definition wasn’t up for further discussion and that the health department had spent months vetting it with scientists. Means also said some White House staff acted as if they were working to help food-industry lobbyists undermine Kennedy’s agenda.

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Lawsuits Against Food Manufacturers

Source: MEGA White House staffers feared the definition would cover most food in U.S. grocery stores and bolster lawsuits against food makers.

Some White House employees feared this new definition of “ultraprocessed” would apply to most of the food available at U.S. grocery stores. The employees worried it could bolster lawsuits against large food manufacturers such as Coca-Cola, WK Kellogg and Mars, which allege the companies knowingly made harmful products. Administration staff has begun to see Means as overly aggressive and unwilling to compromise on what they believe are unrealistic policy proposals, according to reports. Kennedy appointed Means as a senior adviser in late 2025. He is also the brother of wellness influencer Casey Means, whom President Donald Trump nominated for surgeon general in 2025.

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A Launch That Never Happened

Source: MEGA The health department planned an August launch event for the definition, but canceled it.

After the July meeting, the White House determined it needed to review the definition further. Robert's team believed it had received permission to release the new definition, so in preparation for the announcement, the health department scheduled a launch event at its headquarters in August. Employees placed posters with pictures of “artificial food dye as a monster” at the health department’s headquarters. The event was canceled, and some White House officials reportedly did not know that the health department had planned to announce the definition. At the end of August, Calley and Heidi Overton, whom Donald nominated to head the FDA, tried to have the definition announced again, but the White House blocked it.

'OK With Poisoning Kids'

Source: MEGA Means said the administration would look 'OK with poisoning kids' if it didn’t adopt stricter school meal rules.