HEALTH RFK Jr. Advisor Claims COVID-19 Vaccine Gave King Charles and Kate Middleton Cancer in Bold Admission Source: mega Did the COVID-19 vaccine cause King Charles and Kate Middleton to develop cancer? Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 6 2025, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, advisor to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA Action activist group, reportedly believes the COVID-19 vaccine caused both King Charles and Kate Middleton to develop cancer. Malhotra, who is also a cardiologist, is due to speak at the annual Reform conference in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, September 6, where he is expected to discuss his reason for why he believes the COVID-19 vaccine caused Charles and Princess Kate’s cancers, both of whom announced their diagnoses in 2024.

HHS Advisor 'Confirms' COVID-19 Vaccine Caused King Charles and Kate Middleton's Cancers

Source: mega HHS advisor Steve Hatfill believes the COVID-19 vaccine caused King Charles and Kate Middleton to develop cancer.

A news outlet released the exact speech that Malhotra is slated to make, which includes the claim of HHS advisor in the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response Steven Hatfill “confirming” how the COVID-19 vaccine increases the risk of cancer. “We have several published mechanisms of how the mRNA vaccine can increase the risk of cancer confirmed by… Steven Hatfill,” the speech reads. “This is also supported by one of Britain’s most eminent oncologists, Angus Dalgleish, who is happy for me to share today that he believes it is highly likely members of the Royal Family developed cancer because of the COVID jab.”

Angus Dalgliesh Says It Is 'Highly Likely' King Charles and Kate Middleton Developed Cancer From COVID-19 Vaccine

Source: mega Angus Dalgliesh said it is 'highly likely' King Charles and Kate Middleton developed cancer from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, the HHS and Dalgliesh were asked to comment on Malhotra’s belief, leading to a response from oncologist Dalgliesh, confirming he supports the idea that the COVID-19 vaccine caused Charles and Kate’s cancers. “[While] we do not know that Charles and Kate’s unexpected cancers were caused by the vaccines, as they both presented with benign conditions... it is highly likely,” Dalgliesh said.

Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance

Source: mega COVID-19 vaccine guidelines were updated in August.

In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration changed its COVID-19 vaccine guidelines. Now, only a limited group of people are approved to get an updated shot, including anyone age 65 and older and any person 6 months and older who has at least one underlying health condition that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 infection.

CDC Officials Resign

Source: mega Several CDC officials resigned due to RFK Jr.'s leadership on the COVID-19 vaccine.