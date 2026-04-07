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RFK Jr. Was 'Cruel' About Late Second Wife Mary's Weight Before Her Tragic Suicide: 'It Was Ugly'

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Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was ‘cruel’ to his late second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, before her suicide, and would often ‘criticize’ her about her weight.

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April 7 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

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The final chapter of Mary Richardson Kennedy's life was dark, as estranged husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. allegedly tormented her about her weight before she tragically committed suicide.

Investigative reporter Isabel Vincent wrote about their rocky relationship in her new book, RFK, Jr.: The Fall and Rise, set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, April 14.

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Mary Richardson Kennedy's Relationship Was Tumultuous

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Photo of Mary Richardson Kennedy and RFK Jr. both allegedly struggled with substance abuse issues.
Source: MEGA

Mary Richardson Kennedy and RFK Jr. both allegedly struggled with substance abuse issues.

RFK Jr., 72, filed for divorce from Mary in 2010 after nearly 11 years of marriage. Their relationship was tumultuous, with Mary allegedly writing in her private diaries that she was "trying to reassure herself" about being "married to a chronic philanderer."

"Bobby was cruel about her weight, telling her that she had squandered her beauty. He would put his arm around her and criticize her. It was ugly," the author wrote.

Another friend alleged Mary was scared of his bullying tactics, but she "fiercely wanted to remain married," the writer said, with a source stating, "It was the Kennedys or nobody."

“He definitely gaslit her and told her that she was crazy," according to a source close to Mary. "That her accusations about other women were fantasies."

Both Mary and RFK Jr. struggled with substance abuse issues and were in 12-step programs at the time.

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Mary Richardson Kennedy Died by Suicide in 2012

Photo of Mary Richardson Kennedy was found dead by suicide in May 2012.
Source: MEGA

Mary Richardson Kennedy was found dead by suicide in May 2012.

Mary was found dead by suicide on May 16, 2012, two years after the environmental lawyer filed for divorce,

She was dressed in all-black workout clothes with a rope tied around her neck, hanging from a beam in her garage.

Though RFK Jr. had already moved on romantically with Cheryl Hines, whom he married in 2014, a close friend hinted that Mary's suicide would be a "weight" he'd carry for the rest of his life.

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Mary Richardson Kennedy Was 'Sorry for Everything'

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed his late second wife called him a day before her suicide.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed his late second wife called him a day before her suicide.

"She told me that she was sorry for everything. ... She said that I was right about everything," RFK Jr. said in a statement one day after her passing, according to a police filing.

At the time of her suicide, RFK Jr. and Mary were in the middle of a divorce and custody battle over their four kids: Conor, Kyra, William and Aidan.

Mary Richardson Kennedy Reportedly Recieved Bad News From a Lawyer Before Her Suicide

Photo of An autopsy revealed that Mary Richardson Kennedy had antidepressants in her system.
Source: MEGA

An autopsy revealed that Mary Richardson Kennedy had antidepressants in her system.

A statement from an unidentified employee revealed that two days before taking her own life, she asked her "to pray for her, because she got more bad news from her lawyer."

An autopsy revealed Mary had antidepressants in her system.

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