'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Lists Her 13,000-Square-Foot Hidden Hills Home for $23 Million as She Plans Move to Europe
Sept. 29 2026, Updated 6:26 a.m. ET
Diana Jenkins has put her sprawling Hidden Hills estate up for sale.
Per the latest reports, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has officially listed her California home for $23 million as she plans to move to Europe.
Her decision seems to have been influenced by her choice to spend more time with her family in Europe.
Meanwhile, the Hidden Hills property, built in 2019 by architect George De La Nuez, is a seven-bedroom and nine-bathroom home spanning around 13,211 square feet.
It sits on approximately 4.3 acres in the exclusive Los Angeles-area community.
Jenkins currently shares the house with her fiancé, Asher Monroe, and their two daughters, Eliyanah and Elodie Mae.
Diana Jenkins' Decision Is Fueled by Her Choice to Move to Europe
Per reports, Jenkins has a deeply personal reason behind putting her magnificent mansion up for grabs.
Born and raised in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the reality TV star has spent much of the past several years in Europe because of her family.
As listing agent Sandeep Dhariwal of Sotheby’s International Realty told Realtor.com, “Diana spent the majority of the past couple of years in Europe caring for her father; the house was empty for almost two years during that time.”
“Following his passing, she’s decided to spend her time in Sarajevo to stay close to and support her mother. She always prioritized her family," he added.
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Jenkins' Hidden Hills Home Spans More Than 13,000 Square Feet
Jenkins' Hidden Hills home features a pretty warm interior, with its main living spaces comprising light wood floors, neutral furnishings and glass walls that open to the home's expansive grounds.
The kitchen includes two islands, wood cabinetry and pendant lighting. Meanwhile, the family room opens directly to the backyard through sliding glass doors.
The primary suite has its own sitting area and fireplace. The adjoining bathroom sports marble finishes, double vanities and a freestanding soaking tub positioned in front of a window that serenely overlooks the surrounding landscape.
The property also boasts beamed ceilings, automated lighting, a movie theater and a wine wall.
It includes a four-car garage, fully equipped with an electric vehicle charging station.
Jenkins Had Bigger Plans for Her Hidden Hills Home
According to Dhariwal, “The owner worked with the home’s original architect to develop an expanded landscape plan that takes full advantage of the acreage, which was approved by the HOA and includes a sports court, lap pool with wood deck, pizza kitchen, sunken fire pit and natural water feature, and cold plunge.”
The listing agent also added, “With today’s construction costs and the time and complexity involved in creating a property of this scale, the combination of more than four acres, architectural pedigree, privacy and HOA-approved additions is increasingly difficult to replicate.”