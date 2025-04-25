or
'RHOBH' Cast Will 'Absolutely' Undergo Changes for Season 15 — and It Will 'Shock Fans': Source

Photo of 'RHOBH' Season 14 cast.
Source: Bravo

The 'RHOBH' cast will 'absolutely' undergo changes for Season 15 that will 'shock fans,' according to a source.

By:

April 25 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

With Garcelle Beauvais departing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, many are wondering what is going to happen to the rest of the cast for Season 15.

Photo of 'RHOBH' Season 14 cast
Source: Bravo

An insider claimed a 'main cast member' will be let go.

An insider exclusively dished to OK!, “There are absolutely going to be changes to the current cast, some of which will shock fans.”

“A main cast member is going to be let go,” they elaborated, “'a friend of' is going to be cut, and another person is going to be downgraded to a friend — at least that’s the current word on the street.”

“Of course, casting can always change,” the source concluded, “so nothing is set in stone.”

Photo of Kyle Richards, Andy Cohen and Dorit Kemsley
Source: Bravo

Fans thought Dorit Kemsley may be leaving 'RHOBH' after she allegedly removed any mention of the show from her Instagram bio.

As OK! previously reported, Beauvais announced her departure from the franchise on March 25.

“I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills,” she stated on Instagram. “It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”

As for why she’s leaving, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's excited about.

“And, secondly,” she shared, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”

Photo of 'RHOBH' Season 14 cast and Andy Cohen
Source: Bravo

Bravo does not comment on casting.

Aside from Beauvais, rumors also swirled Dorit Kemsley may be leaving the hit franchise after she allegedly changed her Instagram bio to no longer mention RHOBH.

Fans immediately flocked to social media platform X to comment on the change, with one fan joking, “The economy is so rough right now Dorit Kemsley can no longer afford to pretend she’s a wealthy socialite.”

“There’s no way she would quit,” another fan stated. “Girl needs that bag more than ever. And no way Bravo would dump her after carrying last season.”

Interestingly, another fan shared a screenshot from 2022 of Kemsley’s Instagram bio, showing she “never” had RHOBH in her bio to begin with, so they don’t think there was any change. Other fans shared similar screenshots as well.

Photo of Garcelle Beauvais
Source: Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais quit 'RHOBH' after Season 14.

One blind item regarding casting popped up recently, stating, “This West Coast Housewife who recently wished her former costar was ‘a bit more interesting’ found herself receiving a friend of contract for the new season.”

Many surmised this was about Erika Jayne, as she told Beauvais on the RHOBH Season 14 reunion she wished she was “more interesting.” Many fans on X said they did not believe the rumor about Jayne, especially given the legal drama surrounding her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Bravo does not comment on casting for upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives.

