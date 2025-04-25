'RHOBH' Cast Will 'Absolutely' Undergo Changes for Season 15 — and It Will 'Shock Fans': Source

The 'RHOBH' cast will 'absolutely' undergo changes for Season 15 that will 'shock fans,' according to a source.

With Garcelle Beauvais departing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , many are wondering what is going to happen to the rest of the cast for Season 15.

An insider claimed a 'main cast member' will be let go.

An insider exclusively dished to OK!, “There are absolutely going to be changes to the current cast, some of which will shock fans.”

“A main cast member is going to be let go,” they elaborated, “'a friend of' is going to be cut, and another person is going to be downgraded to a friend — at least that’s the current word on the street.”

“Of course, casting can always change,” the source concluded, “so nothing is set in stone.”