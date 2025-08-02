'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Hits Back at 'Devil' Brother Eric Meza Over Claims She Was 'Disowned' by Her Family
Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd put her brother Eric Meza on blast after he claimed she was “disowned” by her entire family, including her daughter, Jolie Dodd, 18.
In a viral X clip, Kelly could be seen frantically calling her father, Frank Meza, on the phone to drag her brother, whom Frank had nothing nice to say about.
'He's the Devil'
“[He’s] saying that you don’t talk to me and that mom doesn’t talk to me… He said that you said that I’m a terrible daughter and that I’m the worst person on the face of this earth,” Kelly told her dad.
“He’s so full of s---!” the Dodd patriarch responded. “A month ago, he said every dirty word to me in the book, and I told him, ‘You know what, I feel like beating the s--- out of you, but I’m not gonna do that. I’m gonna pray for you.’”
“Eric is the biggest piece of s---, right?” Kelly asked her dad, to which he responded, “Oh, he’s worse than s---; he’s the devil. He’s sick.”
Kelly Dodd Mocks 'Psycho' Brother Eric Meza
The viral video also showed a clip from Kelly, where she mocked Eric for being issued a restraining order from “every woman.” She went on to make fun of her brother for never being married or having kids. “I have tons of text messages from my brother J.R. [Meza] talking about how psycho Eric is,” she added.
The RHOC star’s scathing clapback came shortly after Eric posted a TikTok video claiming that “everybody keeps contacting me about my sister.”
- Teresa Giudice Blames Melissa Gorga For Rift With Brother Joe: 'She Has Daddy Issues'
- Gia Giudice Slams Uncle Joe Gorga for Claiming She Made Comments About His Wife Melissa During 'RHONJ' Reunion
- 'RHONJ' Stars Joe Gorga & Luis Ruelas Get Into Heated Screaming Match Over Melissa & Teresa Giudice Feud
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Nobody Talks to Her'
He said he wanted to “set the record straight,” adding, “Nobody talks to her. My mother doesn’t talk to her. She’s not invited to my niece’s wedding whatsoever.”
“My dad doesn’t talk to her. She said he said she’s a horrible daughter. That’s a lie,” he continued. “I don’t talk to her. Her niece and nephews don’t talk to her. Her mother doesn’t talk to her. That’s self-explanatory. Doesn’t that tell you something about somebody? I mean, it’s self-explanatory. Nobody wants anything to do with her.”
'Her Own Daughter Doesn't Talk to Her'
“Oh, another thing,” he continued. “Her own daughter doesn’t talk to her. She disowned her. She has nothing to do with her. Jolie’s done with her, and she’s a terrible mom. Terrible.”