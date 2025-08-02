or
'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Hits Back at 'Devil' Brother Eric Meza Over Claims She Was 'Disowned' by Her Family

photo of Eric Meza and Kelly Dodd
Source: MEGA;@therealericmeza/Instagram

Kelly Dodd and her brother Eric Meza are nowhere near cordial.

Aug. 2 2025, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd put her brother Eric Meza on blast after he claimed she was “disowned” by her entire family, including her daughter, Jolie Dodd, 18.

In a viral X clip, Kelly could be seen frantically calling her father, Frank Meza, on the phone to drag her brother, whom Frank had nothing nice to say about.

'He's the Devil'

photo of Kelly Dodd and her father, Frank Meza, agreed that Eric Meza is a 'devil'
Source: @therealericmeza/Instagram

Kelly Dodd and her father, Frank Meza, agreed that Eric Meza is a 'devil.'

“[He’s] saying that you don’t talk to me and that mom doesn’t talk to me… He said that you said that I’m a terrible daughter and that I’m the worst person on the face of this earth,” Kelly told her dad.

“He’s so full of s---!” the Dodd patriarch responded. “A month ago, he said every dirty word to me in the book, and I told him, ‘You know what, I feel like beating the s--- out of you, but I’m not gonna do that. I’m gonna pray for you.’”

“Eric is the biggest piece of s---, right?” Kelly asked her dad, to which he responded, “Oh, he’s worse than s---; he’s the devil. He’s sick.”

Source: @LoveCindyCee/X

Kelly Dodd's dad said he was going to 'pray' for his son, Eric Meza.

Kelly Dodd Mocks 'Psycho' Brother Eric Meza

photo of Kelly Dodd claimed her brother J.R. Meza texted her about how 'psycho' Eric Meza is
Source: mega

Kelly Dodd claimed her brother J.R. Meza texted her about how 'psycho' Eric Meza is.

The viral video also showed a clip from Kelly, where she mocked Eric for being issued a restraining order from “every woman.” She went on to make fun of her brother for never being married or having kids. “I have tons of text messages from my brother J.R. [Meza] talking about how psycho Eric is,” she added.

The RHOC star’s scathing clapback came shortly after Eric posted a TikTok video claiming that “everybody keeps contacting me about my sister.”

'Nobody Talks to Her'

photo of The 'RHOC' star's brother claimed their parents don't talk to her
Source: mega

The 'RHOC' star's brother claimed their parents don't talk to her.

He said he wanted to “set the record straight,” adding, “Nobody talks to her. My mother doesn’t talk to her. She’s not invited to my niece’s wedding whatsoever.”

“My dad doesn’t talk to her. She said he said she’s a horrible daughter. That’s a lie,” he continued. “I don’t talk to her. Her niece and nephews don’t talk to her. Her mother doesn’t talk to her. That’s self-explanatory. Doesn’t that tell you something about somebody? I mean, it’s self-explanatory. Nobody wants anything to do with her.”

'Her Own Daughter Doesn't Talk to Her'

photo of Eric Meza claimed Jolie Dodd 'disowned' her mom, Kelly Dodd
Source: @joliedodd/Instagram

Eric Meza claimed Jolie Dodd 'disowned' her mom, Kelly Dodd.

“Oh, another thing,” he continued. “Her own daughter doesn’t talk to her. She disowned her. She has nothing to do with her. Jolie’s done with her, and she’s a terrible mom. Terrible.”

