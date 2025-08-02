REALITY TV NEWS 'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Hits Back at 'Devil' Brother Eric Meza Over Claims She Was 'Disowned' by Her Family Source: MEGA;@therealericmeza/Instagram Kelly Dodd and her brother Eric Meza are nowhere near cordial. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 2 2025, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd put her brother Eric Meza on blast after he claimed she was “disowned” by her entire family, including her daughter, Jolie Dodd, 18. In a viral X clip, Kelly could be seen frantically calling her father, Frank Meza, on the phone to drag her brother, whom Frank had nothing nice to say about.

Article continues below advertisement

'He's the Devil'

Source: @therealericmeza/Instagram Kelly Dodd and her father, Frank Meza, agreed that Eric Meza is a 'devil.'

“[He’s] saying that you don’t talk to me and that mom doesn’t talk to me… He said that you said that I’m a terrible daughter and that I’m the worst person on the face of this earth,” Kelly told her dad. “He’s so full of s---!” the Dodd patriarch responded. “A month ago, he said every dirty word to me in the book, and I told him, ‘You know what, I feel like beating the s--- out of you, but I’m not gonna do that. I’m gonna pray for you.’” “Eric is the biggest piece of s---, right?” Kelly asked her dad, to which he responded, “Oh, he’s worse than s---; he’s the devil. He’s sick.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly replied… #RHOC https://t.co/cfx126Ea1k pic.twitter.com/oaylvIuqgj — Cindy Cee (@LoveCindyCee) August 2, 2025 Source: @LoveCindyCee/X Kelly Dodd's dad said he was going to 'pray' for his son, Eric Meza.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Dodd Mocks 'Psycho' Brother Eric Meza

Source: mega Kelly Dodd claimed her brother J.R. Meza texted her about how 'psycho' Eric Meza is.

The viral video also showed a clip from Kelly, where she mocked Eric for being issued a restraining order from “every woman.” She went on to make fun of her brother for never being married or having kids. “I have tons of text messages from my brother J.R. [Meza] talking about how psycho Eric is,” she added. The RHOC star’s scathing clapback came shortly after Eric posted a TikTok video claiming that “everybody keeps contacting me about my sister.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Nobody Talks to Her'

Source: mega The 'RHOC' star's brother claimed their parents don't talk to her.

He said he wanted to “set the record straight,” adding, “Nobody talks to her. My mother doesn’t talk to her. She’s not invited to my niece’s wedding whatsoever.” “My dad doesn’t talk to her. She said he said she’s a horrible daughter. That’s a lie,” he continued. “I don’t talk to her. Her niece and nephews don’t talk to her. Her mother doesn’t talk to her. That’s self-explanatory. Doesn’t that tell you something about somebody? I mean, it’s self-explanatory. Nobody wants anything to do with her.”

'Her Own Daughter Doesn't Talk to Her'

Source: @joliedodd/Instagram Eric Meza claimed Jolie Dodd 'disowned' her mom, Kelly Dodd.