Guerdy Abraira Reveals Biggest Lessons She's Learned From Cancer Battle: 'The More We Talk About It, the Less of a Stigma It's Going to Have'

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Guerdy Abraira gained a treasure trove of knowledge throughout her cancer battle. The Real Housewives of Miami star bravely let the world in on her journey to beat stage 1B estrogen-receptor-positive b----- cancer on the Bravo series. After undergoing a lumpectomy, four sessions of chemotherapy, and 20 rounds of radiation, Abrairia announced she was in remission. The event planner speaks exclusively with OK! about her best advice to families dealing with the illness, why people shouldn't be afraid of talking about it, writing about her journey in her book, what gives her hope and partnering with Abbott, the makers of Oncotype DX B---- Recurrence Score® test.

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Advice for Families Dealing With Cancer

Source: Bravo/NBC Guerdy Abraira says for families dealing with cancer, it's a 'group effort.'

For the TV personality, the support she received from her husband, Russell Abraira, and their two sons gave her the strength to power through. "It's a group effort," the reality star says. "There's a lot of PTSD that happens on the back end. If someone's going through cancer right now, ask the questions to their doctors. Ask, 'What are all the tests possible that can keep them alive today?' Ask their providers, and they will help you."

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Why People Shouldn't Be Afraid of Talking About Cancer

Source: Xavier Collin/MEGA Guerdy Abraira feels there's a 'stigma' that comes with talking about cancer.

While on the Bravo series, Guerdy gave her candid experience about what she was going through. "The thing about cancer is that people say, 'There's a stigma.' It's true. People don't want to talk about it. They feel uncomfortable about it," the businesswoman explains. "They may shun you for it or say, 'Please, we don't want to do this anymore,'" she continues. "But the more we talk about it, the less of a stigma it's going to have. We're normalizing it. Because if one in three people in the world, whether male or female, are going to get some type of cancer, then it's going to be a discussion that will be a daily thing."

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Writing About Her Journey in Her Book

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Source: Bravo/NBC Guerdy Abraira wrote about her cancer battle in her book, 'From Trauma to Trophies: The Unforeseen Events That Redefined Me.'

Guerdy also documented her battle in her book, From Trauma to Trophies: The Unforeseen Events That Redefined Me. "It's funny because my father is a survivor of prostate cancer," she reveals. "He's a pastor, so religion, faith and spirituality are big for my family, but you have to follow the science as well as prayer. It's so important for women who look like me and who are in the Latin community, the Caribbean community, the African community, to understand that you can't pray cancer away. It would be amazing if faith alone could help us all. In writing the book, one of the chapters is about that. It's about advocating for yourself and really saying, 'You know what? I'm going to do all of the things. I will do all of the possible things I can do so that I can see my kids graduate. I can see myself grow old to see it.'"

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What Gives Her Hope About Cancer Research

Source: Bravo/NBC Guerdy Abraira says the advancements in cancer testing makes her feel hopeful for a cure.

Although we might be a long time away from ridding the world of the disease, Guerdy says there's hope in the continuous research. "We haven't cured cancer yet, but there are other types of testing that can help to determine the future outcome or the potential of that same tumor that you had returning," she notes. "For example, there's the molecular residual disease test. It's projective. So, it tells you in about a year from now that these are the movements that are happening [within your body]."

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Why Women Should Get Tested

Source: Bravo/NBC Guerdy Abraira partnered with Abbott, the makers of Oncotype DX B---- Recurrence Score® test.