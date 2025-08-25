EXCLUSIVE RHOM's Kiki Barth Teases 'Chaotic' Reunion: 'Should Be a Whole Season Itself' Source: Bravo Kiki Barth chats exclusively with OK! about the highly anticipated 'RHOM' Season 7 reunion. Molly Claire Goddard Aug. 25 2025, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kiki Barth knows Bravo audiences will be stunned by The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 reunion. As viewers await the multi-part special, the model dropped a few hints about what fans can expect from the dramatic gathering. Barth speaks exclusively with OK! about what happened when the ladies reunited, why her candid nature has helped her on the show, opening up about her family and more.

Article continues below advertisement

The Highly Anticipated Reunion

Source: Bravo Kiki Barth says the Season 7 reunion of 'RHOM' is 'chaotic.'

While the season may have been filled with ups and downs, Barth says audiences haven't seen anything yet. "Reunions are a place where you find peace, find your ground and speak your truth," she emphasizes. "At this reunion, you're going to see a lot of people take accountability. Some people think they're sitting on such a high horse. In every situation, no matter how right you think you are, you're always going to be wrong, too. At the end of the day, you're going to feel better. It's going to help you sleep better knowing that you have found your peace," the runway star adds. "But this reunion was very chaotic. The reunion should be a whole season by itself. It's actually worse than the season."

Article continues below advertisement

Opening Up About Family Issues

Source: Bravo Kiki Barth opened up about the conflict within her family in Haiti during Season 7.

During Season 7, Barth opened up like never before about the pressure from her extended family to financially help them immigrate from Haiti. "What a lot of people didn't get to see is, if you pay attention from the beginning of the season, you can see there was a darkness overshadowing me," she admits. "You can tell it was not the fun Kiki that you normally see. It was so tough to go through. At one point, the girls started to notice me not being happy all the time. They're like, 'We don't understand what's wrong with Kiki. Is she okay?' It was very tough to open up because anyone who knows me knows that I don't like to dump my issues on people," the matriarch adds. "I will hold it in, work it out and once I'm done with it, maybe I'll talk about it. But I will be done with it. But with things like that situation, you don't really have any control. But I appreciate that Alexia [Nepola] figured that out because the girls know me so well. In that moment, I was holding it for so long. It just came out. I don't like to cry around people. There were real tears."

Article continues below advertisement

Staying Authentic With Her Cast Members

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Michele Eve Sandberg/MEGA Kiki Barth says she's never afraid to tell her 'RHOM' cast members the 'truth.'

After years of being on the reality series, Barth says she's able to be extremely candid with her costars about what she really thinks of the drama within the group. "I'm the type where I will tell you to your face. I will tell you the truth whether you like it or not," she explains. "I'm also just naturally a fun person so in the confessionals, I speak my truth. Even if it sometimes gets me in trouble."

Article continues below advertisement

Her Reaction to the Friendship Fallouts

Source: Bravo Kiki Barth says the numerous friendship fallouts on 'RHOM' is 'unfortunate.'

Season 7 of RHOM saw numerous longtime friends, including Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein, as well as Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira, fall out. "It's unfortunate to see lot of the girls fighting. But in that moment, to be honest with you, I was trying to be a good friend to everyone," Barth says. "I was not expecting that many fights. But you have not seen fights yet. Way more to come."