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'RHOM' Star Stephanie Shojaee Claims She Was 'Robbed' During Luxury South of France Getaway

Photo of Masoud Shojaee and Stephanie Shojaee
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Shojaee claimed that she was 'robbed' during her summer vacation in South France.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

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Stephanie Shojaee was allegedly robbed during her luxurious summer vacation when her villa in the South of France was broken into.

In her Instagram Stories, The Real Housewives of Miami star posted a snippet of her walking the steps up to her private jet with the caption, "Cannes and St Tropez are great.. until it’s your turn to get ROBBED 😭😫."

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Image of Stephanie Shojaee claimed she was 'robbed' during her summer vacation.
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Shojaee claimed she was 'robbed' during her summer vacation.

In another post, she shared what appeared to be footage from a home security camera showing a person dressed in black standing outside her house with their face covered.

This image was captioned as, "Come to south of France, they said. Rent a villa, they said.. It’s a great idea, they said..," per Us Weekly.

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Stephanie Shojaee Says Robbers 'Went Shopping' In Her Closet

Image of Stephanie Shojaee shared snippets of footage from her home security camera from alleged robbery.
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Shojaee shared snippets of footage from her home security camera from alleged robbery.

As per the outlet, Shojaee claimed that masked men "came into my room and went shopping in my closet," taking her belongings in the alleged robbing spree.

In another post, she reportedly wrote, "Oh look! There goes my stuff! And they even took half [of] my [real estate company Shoma Group] merch. W--!"

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Image of Stephanie Shojaee also shared a glimpse of the safe at the South France villa.
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Shojaee also shared a glimpse of the safe at the South France villa.

The RHOM star also shared a glimpse of the safe in the villa where she was staying on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, the safe appeared to be inside a closet.

She wrote, "This crappy little safe? Useless! They open it with the same override cables they use at hotels when you forget your code!! Especially if someone tells them what safe it is…from the inside."

Shojaee also showed off her luxurious hotel room, writing, "Robbery happened day 2!! South of France is just not safe. I wanted to leave. But I made the best of it."

She added, "I woke up to this every day but scared … Worth it? Not really."

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Shojaee Spent Her Summer in the South of France With Her Husband

Image of Stephanie Shojaee spent her summer with her husband, Masoud Shojaee, in South France.
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Shojaee spent her summer with her husband, Masoud Shojaee, in South France.

Stephanie's summer was spent with her husband, Masoud Shojaee, who is the CEO of Shoma Group, a residential and commercial developer based in Miami. Stephanie, meanwhile, is the president of the company.

In the pictures she shared on her Instagram handle, the couple was seen posing poolside with cocktails and a Shoma-branded padel racket.

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Image of Stephanie Shojaee shared snippets from her summer getaway on her Instagram handle.
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Shojaee shared snippets from her summer getaway on her Instagram handle.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "Whats a better caption? Shoma la vie or Shoma Summer…..Or how about Mr. Shoma is hot! ❤️"

Another clip featured the two exploring Monte Carlo in Monaco together, holding hands.

Stephanie captioned it as, "Mr. & Mrs. Shoma in Monaco ❤️@shomagroup."

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