'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Reveals Major 'Mistake' That Led to Her Terrifying Home Invasion: 'Be Very Careful'

Dolores Catania is opening up about the frightening home invasion that left her shaken — and the "mistake" she says made her an easy target. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recalls the terrifying moment during a candid conversation with OK!, while dishing on her new era of life and her latest partnership with No7 Beauty. Addressing her recent break-in, Catania admits the "botched robbery" took place after she and fiancé Paulie Connell "posted that we were not home."

Source: MEGA Dolores Catania posted on social media that she wasn't home before her house was broken into.

"That was our mistake. People looked at our Instagram and decided it was a good day to break in," she exclusively tells OK!. Fortunately, Catania notes, "The cops were here in less than two minutes." "How am I feeling? Dumb that I posted we weren’t home — and lucky nothing happened," she adds. Reflecting on the scary situation, the famed reality star strongly urges her fans to "lock your doors" and "don't post in real time." "And honestly a good pit bull is the best deterrent," she quips.

Dolores Catania 'Looking Forward' to Turning 55

Source: MEGA Dolores Catania is 'looking forward' to turning 55.

Despite still living in a bit of fear from that moment, Catania says she's heading into her mid-50s with a new mindset and purpose. "My mindset right now is peace. I’m going to be 55. I'm looking forward to what brings peace in my life because there's no price for peace. Don’t waste your time on things that don’t serve you. Know your worth," she declares. Catania notes she wants "to mentor young women and help them through this part of life because menopause is very debilitating and there’s not enough information." She also reflected on her own early struggles, explaining how being misunderstood as a child shaped the woman she became. "I have dyslexia. I was put in special needs classes and called stupid. I only got over my fear of speaking a few years ago," Catania recalls. "I diagnosed myself later in life. But both of my kids are successful — one’s a veterinarian and one’s in finance — so I must’ve done something right."

Dolores Catania Is 'Very Honest' About the 'Facelift Work' She's Gotten Done

Source: MEGA Dolores Catania got candid about her past 'facelift work.'

During her tell-all chat, Catania also got real about her past plastic surgery procedures while encouraging fans not to "beat yourself up over what you look like as you age." "You have to meet yourself where you're at. I’m very honest about having some facelift work done — but even if you haven’t, you have to embrace who you are," she admits.

Why No7 Beauty Is Dolores Catania's Skincare Staple

Source: MEGA Dolores Catania recently partnered with No7 Beauty.