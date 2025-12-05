or
RHONY’s Jill Zarin Is Emptying Her Closet — And Fans Can Shop It Live on eBay! Inside the Star-Studded Holiday Event

Source: Ally Shapiro

RHONY's Jill Zarin is emptying her closet for a good cause!

Profile Image

Dec. 5 2025, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Get ready to “add to cart” because your favorite reality stars and creators are giving fans unprecedented access to their closets just in time for the holiday season.

Beginning Monday, December 15, Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin, her daughter Ally Shapiro, creator Emily Sumner, and a lineup of surprise celebrity guests are joining forces with top eBay luxury seller Linda’s Stuff for a three-day celebrity closet cleanout, streaming exclusively on eBay Live, the platform’s interactive shopping experience.

Fans will be able to shop items straight off the hangers of their favorite stars — from chic party dresses to designer handbags — with many pieces starting at just $1.

Kicking off the fashionable festivities on Monday, December 15, at 9 a.m. PT, Zarin and Shapiro will open their wardrobes to viewers, offering up some of their most covetable pre-loved luxury fashion pieces. (Yes, including Shapiro’s pictured pink sequin dress, shimmering silver number, and that white matching set!)

The style spree continues Tuesday, December 16, at 9 a.m. PT, when creator Sumner hosts a high-energy stream featuring $1 auctions and surprise markdowns pulled directly from her personal collection.

Then on Wednesday, December 17, things get even juicier: 9 a.m. PT – A mystery celebrity guest unveils an assortment of pre-loved handbags and apparel — all starting at $1.4 p.m. PT – The grand finale: a coveted Hermès Birkin bag goes up for grabs below market value, with 100% of proceeds benefiting charity.

With luxury steals, surprise guests, and once-in-a-lifetime deals, this is one holiday event you don’t want to miss.

Mark your calendars, set your reminders, and tune into eBay Live — your dream designer piece might just be a bid away.

