'RHOSLC' Star Heather Gay Debuts New Boyfriend: 'It's Surreal to Say Out Loud!'

Heather Gay's boyfriend is on the new season of 'RHOSLC.'

The RHOSLC star officially went public with her boyfriend, Tripp , during the Season 7 premiere of the hit reality show. While on the red carpet at the Warner Bros. TV Emmy Party, Gay gave details about how they crossed paths.

“We actually met 10 years ago, when he was a contractor who worked on the first Beauty & Lab Laser,” she said. “The stars finally aligned, and we’ve been together for a year now.”

The couple also revealed that they decided to keep their relationship quiet for “obvious reasons.”

Gay added that Tripp filmed with her for all of Season 7 and that the “cat was out of the bag,” especially among the other ladies.

“They went really easy on him, probably not so much next year,” she said.

Tripp added, “I think they wanted me to survive the first year, so that I can come back for more, I guess.”