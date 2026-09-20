or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Heather Gay
OK LogoCOUPLES

'RHOSLC' Star Heather Gay Debuts New Boyfriend: 'It's Surreal to Say Out Loud!'

pic of Heather Gay and her boyfriend.
Source: MEGA

Heather Gay's boyfriend is on the new season of 'RHOSLC.'

Sept. 20 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Heather Gay is officially off the market!

The RHOSLC star officially went public with her boyfriend, Tripp, during the Season 7 premiere of the hit reality show. While on the red carpet at the Warner Bros. TV Emmy Party, Gay gave details about how they crossed paths.

Article continues below advertisement

Heather Gay Makes a Hard Launch With New Beau

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Heather Gay and boyfriend, Tripp
Source: MEGA

Pictured: (L-R) Heather Gay and Tripp.

“We actually met 10 years ago, when he was a contractor who worked on the first Beauty & Lab Laser,” she said. “The stars finally aligned, and we’ve been together for a year now.”

The couple also revealed that they decided to keep their relationship quiet for “obvious reasons.”

Gay added that Tripp filmed with her for all of Season 7 and that the “cat was out of the bag,” especially among the other ladies.

“They went really easy on him, probably not so much next year,” she said.

Tripp added, “I think they wanted me to survive the first year, so that I can come back for more, I guess.”

Article continues below advertisement

Living in the Middle of a Dream Come True

Photo of Heather Gay in a Black Dress
Source: MEGA

Heather Gay walked the red carpet with her boyfriend.

In her confessional on the show, Gay expressed how she feels about being in a relationship. “It’s like surreal to say it out loud, but I’m officially off the market," she gushed.

She continued, “I never really was on. I tried to be on; they wouldn’t let me! I just was at the gates like, 'I am open for business.'"

MORE ON:
Heather Gay

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Heather and Tripp’s Love Story

Photo of Heather Gay
Source: MEGA

The couple first met in 2016.

The couple first met in 2016 and dated for a short time. “It was very fast and tumultuous,” Gay said. “I caught him texting other girls. It felt like an absolute betrayal, and I don’t think I talked to him for years.”

In December 2025, the two picked up where they left off. “When I started dating other guys, no matter who I dated, even though they were great, all I could think about was him,” she said. “So I texted him. He was like, ‘When can I see you?’”

Does Heather’s Daughter Approve of Their Relationship?

Photo of Britani Bateman, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose
Source: MEGA

Heather Gay's daughter was hesitant about her romance.

Although the other ladies took it easy on Tripp during this upcoming season, one person who gave them the third degree was Heather’s daughter, Georgia. People reported that she asked them what would be different this time around.

“Time,” Tripp said. “I think the one constant has always been how much I love and respect your mom and the friendship that we’ve had forever. I am very happy, and I love her very much.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.