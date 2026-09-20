'RHOSLC' Star Heather Gay Debuts New Boyfriend: 'It's Surreal to Say Out Loud!'
Sept. 20 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Heather Gay is officially off the market!
The RHOSLC star officially went public with her boyfriend, Tripp, during the Season 7 premiere of the hit reality show. While on the red carpet at the Warner Bros. TV Emmy Party, Gay gave details about how they crossed paths.
Heather Gay Makes a Hard Launch With New Beau
“We actually met 10 years ago, when he was a contractor who worked on the first Beauty & Lab Laser,” she said. “The stars finally aligned, and we’ve been together for a year now.”
The couple also revealed that they decided to keep their relationship quiet for “obvious reasons.”
Gay added that Tripp filmed with her for all of Season 7 and that the “cat was out of the bag,” especially among the other ladies.
“They went really easy on him, probably not so much next year,” she said.
Tripp added, “I think they wanted me to survive the first year, so that I can come back for more, I guess.”
Living in the Middle of a Dream Come True
In her confessional on the show, Gay expressed how she feels about being in a relationship. “It’s like surreal to say it out loud, but I’m officially off the market," she gushed.
She continued, “I never really was on. I tried to be on; they wouldn’t let me! I just was at the gates like, 'I am open for business.'"
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Heather and Tripp’s Love Story
The couple first met in 2016 and dated for a short time. “It was very fast and tumultuous,” Gay said. “I caught him texting other girls. It felt like an absolute betrayal, and I don’t think I talked to him for years.”
In December 2025, the two picked up where they left off. “When I started dating other guys, no matter who I dated, even though they were great, all I could think about was him,” she said. “So I texted him. He was like, ‘When can I see you?’”
Does Heather’s Daughter Approve of Their Relationship?
Although the other ladies took it easy on Tripp during this upcoming season, one person who gave them the third degree was Heather’s daughter, Georgia. People reported that she asked them what would be different this time around.
“Time,” Tripp said. “I think the one constant has always been how much I love and respect your mom and the friendship that we’ve had forever. I am very happy, and I love her very much.”