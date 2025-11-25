or
'Heartbroken' Richard Branson Reveals His Wife of 36 Years Joan Templeman's Death at Age 80: 'She Was My World'

Photo of Joan Templeman and Richard Branson.
Source: MEGA

Richard Branson and Joan Templeman were lovers for 50 years.

Profile Image

Nov. 25 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Sir Richard Branson's heart was left shattered following the death of his wife, Joan Templeman.

The billionaire investor, 75, revealed Templeman's death via Instagram on Tuesday, November 25, in a sorrowful statement.

"Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away," he announced in the caption of a social media post.

Image of Richard Branson and Joan Templeman tied the knot in 1989.
Source: MEGA

Richard Branson and Joan Templeman tied the knot in 1989.

"She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for," Branson emotionally continued. "She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world."

Fans and friends were devastated to learn the news.

"I'm so sorry Richard… Heartbroken… Joan.. a shining light in this world. She made everyone feel so special.. Sending so much love to you all at this difficult time. 💜," singer and actress Natalie Imbruglia expressed in the comments section of Branson's post.

Tributes Pour in for Richard Branson's Late Wife

Image of Richard Branson announced his wife Joan Templeman's passing on November 25.
Source: @richardbranson/Instagram

Richard Branson announced his wife Joan Templeman's passing on November 25.

"No! I am so incredibly sorry and sad to hear this. I feel so lucky to have met her , and witnessed how special your relationship was. Yours was a love to last the ages, and I can’t imagine your pain. I saw you in moments without cameras - and I was always so touched by the tenderness. The holding hands, the guiding her down the stairs and the love you both showed each other. Huge love to you ❤️🙌," someone else wrote from The Consultant Clinic's Instagram account.

Meanwhile, TV host Andrea Minski added: "I’m so sorry my friend .. I’m sending you a hug straight to your soul.I really loved your wife. Every year at Necker she shared the best mom advice with me, and I’ll never forget our conversations over champagne.Thinking of you and your family and sending you all my love and strength.❤️."

richard branson

Image of Richard Branson and Joan Templeman share three children: Holly, 44, Sam, 30 and Clare Sarah.
Source: MEGA

Richard Branson and Joan Templeman share three children: Holly, 44, Sam, 30 and Clare Sarah.

Branson and Templeman had a love story for the ages.

The longtime lovers tied the knot in 1989 before welcoming three children: Holly, 44, Sam, 30 and Clare Sarah.

Their youngest child devastatingly died at four days old after being born three months premature.

Image of Richard Branson and Joan Templeman's youngest child died at four days old after being born premature.
Source: MEGA

Richard Branson and Joan Templeman's youngest child died at four days old after being born premature.

Just 10 days after announcing Templeman's passing, the Losing My Virginity author took to Instagram with a sweet photo of the two.

"Everyone needs a Joan in their life," he expressed alongside a picture of him kissing his wife on the head as she smiled.

On Sunday, November 23, Branson uploaded a professional snap of him and Templeman, noting: "Love this photo of Joan."

