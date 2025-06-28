Richard Dean Anderson 'Doesn't Seem Interested' in Guest Starring on Different Shows: 'Nothing Has Piqued His Interest'
Richard Dean Anderson, best known for his role as MacGyver, has embraced retirement.
The 75-year-old actor was recently spotted looking healthy and happy during a rare public outing. While Anderson received numerous offers for an acting comeback, he said he preferred focusing on family and charity work.
“He still gets offered guest spots on different shows and, if he wanted, he could probably land a series again like his old pal Tom Selleck did. But Rick just doesn’t seem to be interested,” the insider told a news outlet.
"He still reads scripts here and there, but nothing has piqued his interest enough to get him to sign on," the insider dished. "Rick lives on the outer reaches of Malibu right at the beach. He has a big property and a dream house that he built there some years back. He still does charity work and goes to the occasional fan convention to sign autographs because he does love his fans."
In 2013, Anderson stepped back from the spotlight to be with his daughter, Wylie Anderson, who was just 15 at the time. "But as far as acting, he retired in 2013 to focus on raising his daughter Wylie, who was 15 at the time, and he really hasn’t looked back," the insider shared.
"She's now all grown up and in the business herself and Rick is very supportive of everything she does. She’s a producer and director, so working together is something they’ve talked about; if she ever wants him to do something, it will be a yes. He’s the ultimate doting dad and would do anything for her, he’s so proud!" the source gushed.
Richard was last photographed out and about in Malibu this May, smiling at paparazzi as he headed to a haircut. He also made appearances at fan conventions in London and South Texas, sharing the spotlight with his Stargate SG-1 costar Michael Shanks.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Minneapolis native began his TV career playing Dr. Jeff Webber on ABC's General Hospital from 1976 to 1981, later landing roles in Emerald Point N.A.S. and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers before achieving iconic status as MacGyver in 1985. The series aired for seven seasons on CBS until 1992.
Richard reprised his MacGyver role in several TV movies and starred as Jack O’Neill on Stargate SG-1 from 1997 until 2007, returning for six episodes of Stargate: Universe in 2009.
His most recent TV appearance came in 2013 on ABC’s comedy Don’t Trust the B---- In Apartment 23, where he played himself. Though he has stepped away from acting, Richard remains dedicated to charitable initiatives.
He actively supports the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, a global marine wildlife conservation organization, and attended their 40th anniversary gala in Beverly Hills in 2017.
Additionally, Richard is a member of the Waterkeeper Alliance, working to ensure clean waterways across the U.S. He supports the Challengers Boys and Girls Club, aimed at helping at-risk youth develop socially from ages 6 to 17.
Moreover, he collaborates with the USC Pain Center to raise awareness of chronic pain conditions and works with the non-profit Brain at the UCLA Foundation, advocating for brain cancer research and public awareness.