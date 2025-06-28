Richard Dean Anderson 'Doesn't Seem Interested' in Guest Starring on Different Shows: 'Nothing Has Piqued His Interest'

Richard Dean Anderson, best known for his role as MacGyver, has embraced retirement.

The 75-year-old actor was recently spotted looking healthy and happy during a rare public outing. While Anderson received numerous offers for an acting comeback, he said he preferred focusing on family and charity work.

“He still gets offered guest spots on different shows and, if he wanted, he could probably land a series again like his old pal Tom Selleck did. But Rick just doesn’t seem to be interested,” the insider told a news outlet.