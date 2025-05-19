NEWS Richard Gere, Joe Manganiello, Liev Schreiber, and More Celebrate The 121st Explorers Club Annual Dinner

Article continues below advertisement

The spirit of adventure and the quest for the unknown converged at The Glasshouse in New York City on Saturday, April 26th, for the 121st Explorers Club Annual Dinner (ECAD). Themed "Paradise Found," the prestigious event gathered renowned explorers, scientists, conservationists, a few billionaires, and a constellation of distinguished guests from around the globe to celebrate groundbreaking achievements and the enduring human drive to discover. The Glasshouse provided a stunning backdrop for the black-tie affair. Attendees, adorned in formal wear, military dress, and traditional cultural attire, mingled during the cocktail reception, which famously featured exotic appetizers—a nod to the Club's adventurous palate.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Actor, producer, and director Joe Manganiello, a longtime friend of the Club, hosted this year's gala.Acclaimed actor and dedicated conservationist Richard Gere delivered the keynote address. Gere, known for his philanthropic work and environmental advocacy, spoke to the "Paradise Found” theme. Other notables in attendance included actor Liev Schrieber, designer Tory Burch, Colossal CEO Ben Lamm, former speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, and Yankees baseball players Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement