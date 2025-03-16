Rick Springfield's Shocking Health Revelation: 25 Years After Stage Fall, He Uncovers Brain Damage and Explores 'Microdosing'

In a gripping interview with People, the 74-year-old rock star recounted the jaw-dropping incident in Las Vegas where he “fell 25 feet, hit my head and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again.”

After enduring this harrowing fall, he thought he had only sustained a wrist injury. It wasn’t until a Prenuvo whole-body MRI scan revealed the unfortunate truth that he learned he had brain damage from the accident. "I thought I had just broken my wrist, but on the scan, I found out I have some brain damage from the fall, so I’m working on trying to repair that,” he confessed.