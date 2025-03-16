or
HEALTH

Rick Springfield's Shocking Health Revelation: 25 Years After Stage Fall, He Uncovers Brain Damage and Explores 'Microdosing'

Photo of Rick Springfield
Source: MEGA

Rock legend Rick Springfield revealed he suffered brain damage from a stage fall in 2000.

March 16 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Rock legend Rick Springfield dropped a bombshell about his health that fans can’t ignore — the “Jessie’s Girl” singer revealed that he suffered brain damage from a terrifying stage fall in 2000, only to discover it 25 years later!

Rick Springfield Performing Onstage
Source: MEGA

The singer revealed he had brain damage from a fall.

How Did Rick Springfield Suffer Brain Damage?

In a gripping interview with People, the 74-year-old rock star recounted the jaw-dropping incident in Las Vegas where he “fell 25 feet, hit my head and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again.”

After enduring this harrowing fall, he thought he had only sustained a wrist injury. It wasn’t until a Prenuvo whole-body MRI scan revealed the unfortunate truth that he learned he had brain damage from the accident. "I thought I had just broken my wrist, but on the scan, I found out I have some brain damage from the fall, so I’m working on trying to repair that,” he confessed.

Rick Springfield In a MusiCares Event
Source: MEGA

Since his father died, Rick Springfield is vigilant about his health.

Rick Springfield’s Dad’s Death Changed His Outlook on Health and Wellness

Springfield’s father’s tragic passing left a profound impact on his perspective towards health. "I could find out I have terminal cancer tomorrow and be dead in a year, but I can only do all I can do,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of seeking medical care and being aware of one’s health: “My dad died from not wanting to know.”

His father, who believed he had stomach cancer, discovered it was an ulcer, but it was too late to save him. “It could have been fixed if he had gotten it checked out. That was a giant message to me: If you want to live long, you have to be prepared for some bad news now and then," the star said.

Rick Springfield Exercises Daily and Watches What He Eats

Springfield isn’t merely moping around post-revelation; he’s hitting the gym and taking his diet seriously! "I exercise every day, and every time I play with my band, it is a two-hour aerobic workout," he explained, dubbing Planet Fitness the "Holiday Inn of workout places."

His meals are mostly pescatarian these days — though he indulges in meat “now and then if I feel like feeling a little weak.”

“I’m on a big anti-inflammation kick,” he added, revealing a determined approach to health.

Rick Springfield At A New Year's Party
Source: MEGA

Rick Springfield shared more details about his health and wellness routine.

Rick Springfield Tried Ketamine and LSD to Deal With Depression

Opening up about his battle with depression, Springfield admitted to experimenting with ketamine as a potential treatment. “I wanted to see if [ketamine would] open a few things in my brain,” he noted, but quickly added, “It made me feel heavy and machinelike. It didn’t change much in me.” After engaging in this “creative experiment,” Springfield candidly stated, “I could use some help in that area. I’m always searching.”

He also mentioned revisiting LSD after many years and finding it a vastly more enjoyable experience: "I did acid, and that was actually a little better. I don’t mean to push drugs on anyone, but I’m not averse to anything that helps me be happier and a better person.”

Rick Springfield Admits To Micrdosing On LSD To Cure Depression
Source: MEGA

Rock legend Rick Springfield admitted to microdosing on LSD amid a battle with depression.

Rick Springfield Cut Back on Drinking Alcohol

Proving he’s truly committed to his health journey, Springfield revealed scaling back his alcohol intake significantly starting in 2023. "I was drinking quite a bit, and as you get older, it’s kind of a natural thing to drop all that s---,” he shared, noting, "I’ll have a couple of sips of vodka or something when I’m onstage, but I don’t drink any other time."

