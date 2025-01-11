'He Called It': Ricki Lake Shares Old Clip of Medium Predicting Her 'Dream Home' Burning Down in L.A. Wildfires

Just days after the Hairspray star’s Malibu home went up in flames due to the deadly wildfires in L.A., Lake resurfaced a clip from her appearance on Henry’s show, Live From the Other Side, where he predicted she would have a “loss of material objects from fire.”

“Praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare, including my new friend, @tylerhenrymedium and @rachaelharris whose homes I hear may be at risk.😭💔😭💔😭💔,” she added on Saturday, January 11.

“The great @tylerhenrymedium called it! Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024, Ross and I were on Tyler’s show and guys, he SAW the fire.🔥,” she penned on social media alongside footage of her and husband Ross Burningham from the program.

“It’s all gone. 💔 I can’t believe I am typing these words. After a valiant and brave effort by our friend and hero @kirbykotler_ Ross and I lost our dream home,” the Ricki Lake host began alongside images of the property’s stunning gardens and ocean view.

“This description ‘dream home’ doesn’t suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together. We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved Malibu for granted, not even for one second. I shared our sunset 🌅 views almost daily with all of you,” she continued.

“This loss is immeasurable. It’s the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event. Praying for all of my neighbors, my friends, my community, the animals, the firefighters and first responders. More to share soon of how we escaped with Dolly and not much else. For now, I grieve. 💔💔💔,” Lake concluded, referencing how she was able to flee with her dog, Dolly.