OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Ricki Lake
NEWS

'He Called It': Ricki Lake Shares Old Clip of Medium Predicting Her 'Dream Home' Burning Down in L.A. Wildfires

Photo of Ricki Lake.
Source: MEGA

Ricki Lake's Malibu home was destroyed in one of the wildfires raging in L.A.

By:

Jan. 11 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Medium Tyler Henry seemingly saw Ricki Lake’s future.

Just days after the Hairspray star’s Malibu home went up in flames due to the deadly wildfires in L.A., Lake resurfaced a clip from her appearance on Henry’s show, Live From the Other Side, where he predicted she would have a “loss of material objects from fire.”

ricki lake old clip medium predicting dream home burning la wildfires
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

'He SAW the fire,' Ricki Lake said of medium Tyler Henry, whose Netflix show she appeared on.

“The great @tylerhenrymedium called it! Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024, Ross and I were on Tyler’s show and guys, he SAW the fire.🔥,” she penned on social media alongside footage of her and husband Ross Burningham from the program.

“Praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare, including my new friend, @tylerhenrymedium and @rachaelharris whose homes I hear may be at risk.😭💔😭💔😭💔,” she added on Saturday, January 11.

ricki lake old clip medium predicting dream home burning la wildfires
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

'Praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare,' Ricki Lake said of the deadly wildfires in L.A.

On Wednesday, January 8, Lake shared an emotional upload to her Instagram, revealing that her house had been reduced to ashes.

“It’s all gone. 💔 I can’t believe I am typing these words. After a valiant and brave effort by our friend and hero @kirbykotler_ Ross and I lost our dream home,” the Ricki Lake host began alongside images of the property’s stunning gardens and ocean view.

MORE ON:
Ricki Lake

ricki lake old clip medium predicting dream home burning la wildfires
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

'It was our heaven on earth,' Ricki Lake wrote on social media after her home burned down.

“This description ‘dream home’ doesn’t suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together. We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved Malibu for granted, not even for one second. I shared our sunset 🌅 views almost daily with all of you,” she continued.

“This loss is immeasurable. It’s the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event. Praying for all of my neighbors, my friends, my community, the animals, the firefighters and first responders. More to share soon of how we escaped with Dolly and not much else. For now, I grieve. 💔💔💔,” Lake concluded, referencing how she was able to flee with her dog, Dolly.

ricki lake old clip medium predicting dream home burning la wildfires
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

Ricki Lake said she and husband Ross Burningham escaped the wildfire 'with Dolly and not much else,' referring to her dog.

In response to the tragic news, Lake’s fans showed their support in the comments section.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for you and Ross. You created paradise and you shared it with everyone you knew,” one person penned, while another added, “Bawled my eyes out the minute I read the first line. I’m devastated for you my friend.”

“It has shown no mercy. I’m so so sorry 💔,” a third user sadly shared.

