Riley Gaines Reprimands 'Mean-Spirited' Simone Biles for Body-Shaming Comments
Riley Gaines, who recently announced she's pregnant with a baby girl, is hurt by Simone Biles' recent body-shaming comments.
“As a woman six months pregnant, carrying a baby girl, Simone’s body-shaming remarks weren’t just mean-spirited — they were a reminder of how far some will go to tear others down for defending biological reality. More than ever, the next generation, especially young girls, needs role models who will stand up for them, not those who attempt to take away their rights to equal opportunity, privacy and safety. As I step into motherhood, that mission feels even more urgent. This fight is no longer just personal. It’s about the kind of world our daughters will inherit," Gaines, 25, who has the "Gaines for Girls" podcast on OutKick.com, exclusively tells OK! in a statement.
The ladies' feud began when the Olympian, 28, slammed Gaines on X over the former swimmer’s “truly sick” online comments about a transgender female softball player from the Minnesota State High School League, which celebrated its first softball state championship win.
She told Gaines to “bully someone [her] own size, which would ironically be a male.”
The gymnast later apologized for the rude remarks. “It didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley,” Biles wrote in a follow-up post. “These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition,” she added. “We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful.”
Still, Gaines took a jab at Biles after she revealed she and husband Louis Barker are expecting their first baby, a girl, during an event on Saturday, June 14.
“I think the funniest thing about this to me, and her saying, ‘Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man’ … How many men do you know that have this?” she said.
The blonde babe later shared a joint Instagram post, which showed the pair, who got married in 2022, with a horse and their ultrasounds.
“Surprise! We're 26 weeks pregnant!” she captioned the photograph. “God is SO good all the time.”