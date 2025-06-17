Riley Gaines Reprimands 'Mean-Spirited' Simone Biles for Body-Shaming Comments

The ladies' feud began when the Olympian, 28, slammed Gaines on X over the former swimmer’s “truly sick” online comments about a transgender female softball player from the Minnesota State High School League, which celebrated its first softball state championship win.

She told Gaines to “bully someone [her] own size, which would ironically be a male.”

The gymnast later apologized for the rude remarks. “It didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley,” Biles wrote in a follow-up post. “These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect.”