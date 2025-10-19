or
Rita Ora Goes Topless in Sizzling Photo: 'Did I Forget Something?'

photo of Rita Ora.
Source: MEGA; @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora went topless in a sizzling photo, which she posted on Instagram.

Profile Image

Oct. 19 2025, Published 9:23 a.m. ET

Rita Ora boldly stepped into the spotlight once again, captivating fans with a daring new photo that leaves little to the imagination. The pop sensation, known for her fashion-forward approach, took to Instagram on Saturday, October 18, posting a topless picture that elicited a flurry of reactions online.

“Go on then, did I forget something?” Ora quipped.

In this latest snapshot, Ora stood poised in the corner of a chic, curtain-covered room, clad only in a pair of low-slung jeans and striking black pumps. The visual feast was completed with oversized sunglasses that added a touch of mystery. With her arms strategically crossed over her bare chest, she exuded confidence and allure that had fans raving about her candidness.

image of The singer stunned in a topless photo.
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

The singer stunned in a topless photo.

This recent post is not an isolated incident, as Ora is widely recognized for her trailblazing fashion choices and public persona that defies traditional standards.

In a previous interview with Vogue Australia, Ora expanded on her looks, stating, “My style is different every day, but always recognizable. I like glitz and I like bold signature pieces that liven up my look.”

image of The star previously said she loves 'playing with fashion.'
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

The star previously said she loves 'playing with fashion.'

“I love playing with fashion and being able to express myself through my style,” she remarked.

​Her groundbreaking choices extend to significant milestones in her personal life as well. Ora’s wedding attire drew significant attention when she wed filmmaker Taika Waititi in August 2022, donning a stunning one-shoulder lace gown designed by none other than Tom Ford. In her 2023 Vogue interview, she stated: “To get married in his dress was a dream come true.”

rita ora goes sizzling instagram photo
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

The pop star is a stepmom to her husband's two kids.

Ora’s relationship with Waititi further exemplifies her soulful side, not just as a pop star but as a loving stepmother to his two daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley.

Reflecting on her unique experience, she expressed delight in being a synonym for fun and adventure. “I’m, like, the fairy godmother [who] gives them all the sugar and all the ice cream,” she laughingly remarked on the “Begin Again With Davina McCall” podcast. “I wanted them to feel safe around me. I love my partner so much, so it was just about creating a great environment for these kids to thrive.”

image of Rita Ora said she has 'great stepkids.'
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora said she has 'great stepkids.'

While being a stepmom holds its challenges — creating lasting connections can sometimes be complicated — Ora cites a positive relationship with the girls, painting a picture of warmth and camaraderie. “It’s such a healthy relationship. I’m very lucky. I’ve got great stepkids,” she said.

