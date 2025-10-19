Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora boldly stepped into the spotlight once again, captivating fans with a daring new photo that leaves little to the imagination. The pop sensation, known for her fashion-forward approach, took to Instagram on Saturday, October 18, posting a topless picture that elicited a flurry of reactions online. “Go on then, did I forget something?” Ora quipped. In this latest snapshot, Ora stood poised in the corner of a chic, curtain-covered room, clad only in a pair of low-slung jeans and striking black pumps. The visual feast was completed with oversized sunglasses that added a touch of mystery. With her arms strategically crossed over her bare chest, she exuded confidence and allure that had fans raving about her candidness.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ritaora/Instagram The singer stunned in a topless photo.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

This recent post is not an isolated incident, as Ora is widely recognized for her trailblazing fashion choices and public persona that defies traditional standards. In a previous interview with Vogue Australia, Ora expanded on her looks, stating, “My style is different every day, but always recognizable. I like glitz and I like bold signature pieces that liven up my look.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ritaora/Instagram The star previously said she loves 'playing with fashion.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“I love playing with fashion and being able to express myself through my style,” she remarked. ​Her groundbreaking choices extend to significant milestones in her personal life as well. Ora’s wedding attire drew significant attention when she wed filmmaker Taika Waititi in August 2022, donning a stunning one-shoulder lace gown designed by none other than Tom Ford. In her 2023 Vogue interview, she stated: “To get married in his dress was a dream come true.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ritaora/Instagram The pop star is a stepmom to her husband's two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Ora’s relationship with Waititi further exemplifies her soulful side, not just as a pop star but as a loving stepmother to his two daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley. Reflecting on her unique experience, she expressed delight in being a synonym for fun and adventure. “I’m, like, the fairy godmother [who] gives them all the sugar and all the ice cream,” she laughingly remarked on the “Begin Again With Davina McCall” podcast. “I wanted them to feel safe around me. I love my partner so much, so it was just about creating a great environment for these kids to thrive.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora said she has 'great stepkids.'