Rita Wilson Is Like 'My Other Mother,' Tom Hanks' Daughter E.A. Gushes About Her Mixed Family

"When I say my parents, I really mean my dad and Rita, because they've been together since before I can really remember. They've been together since I was 4 or 5," E.A. told People, noting Rita’s “not really a stepmother” but “my other mother.”

E.A. went on to share similar sentiments about her siblings.

"And my younger brothers, I don't think I've ever really referred to them as my half brothers, which I guess they technically are," she shared. "Because Chester was five when I moved to Los Angeles and Truman had just been born ... So neither of them remember a time when I didn't live with them. I think we're all kind of in that era of trying to get our own thing going and individuate and all of that, but we're a posse."