Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Found Dead in L.A. Home With Knife Wounds

photo of Rob Reiner and wife Michele.
Source: mega

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their L.A. home on December 14.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 14 2025, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, died on Sunday, December 14, after suffering from knife wounds, an outlet reported.

image of The pair died on December 14.
Source: mega

The pair died on December 14.

As OK! previously reported, two people were found dead on Sunday, December 14, inside of a Brentwood home owned by the director and actor, multiple law enforcement sources told NBCLA.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the couple's property “around 3:30 p.m. PT … for medical aid” on Sunday.

Authorities found a man, approximately 78 years old — Rob's age — and a woman who is 68 at the residence.

A spokesperson for the department noted that detectives from LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division were also at the scene.

image of Rob Reiner shared three kids with wife Michele Singer Reiner.
Source: mega

Rob Reiner shared three kids with wife Michele Singer Reiner.

Reiner is married to Michele Singer Reiner, who has been by his side since they met in 1998 ahead of filming When Harry Met Sally.

After Rob spotted Michelle Pfeiffer on the cover of Premiere magazine, he reportedly told the movie’s director of photography, Barry Sonnenfeld, that he was going to get in touch with the actress.

However, Barry told Rob: “You’re not going to call her, you’re going to marry my friend, Michele Singer.”

imag eof Rob Reiner gushed over his wife in a 2014 interview.
Source: mega

Rob Reiner gushed over his wife in a 2014 interview.

Reiner and Singer have three children together: Jake, who was born in 1991, Nick, born in 1993, and daughter Romy, born in 1997.

In a 2014 interview with AARP, Rob gushed over his "best friend."

“She has helped raise me. The thing I talk about, how women show you what’s important, she has done for me," he declared.

Rob previously spoke about his son Nick's addiction issues.

“I was never angry,” he said to People. ” I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help – and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do.”

They later shipped him off to rehab. He went to 18 recovery facilities before he became homeless.

“You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts,” Rob said. “They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along.”

