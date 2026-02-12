or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
rob riggle
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Rob Riggle Recalls 'Special' Times Working With Amy Poehler on 'Saturday Night Live': 'It Was Such a Great Experience'

Photo of Rob Riggle and Amy Poehler.
Source: MEGA

Rob Riggle starred alongside Amy Poehler on 'SNL' during the show's 2004-2005 season.

Profile Image

Feb. 12 2026, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

Rob Riggle is looking back fondly on his time at Saturday Night Live, calling the experience — and the people he worked with — truly special.

The comedian and actor, who joined the NBC sketch series in 2004, says landing a spot on SNL was one of the most meaningful moments of his career.

"Just getting that job was such a goal of mine, something I had wanted for so long," Riggle recalls during an exclusive chat with OK! while discussing his partnership with Avocados From Mexico. "Being a cast member on Saturday Night Live meant a lot to me. It filled me with confidence and made me think, 'Maybe I could do this.'"

Rob Riggle Reflects on His Impressive Career

Image of Rob Riggle was taught by Amy Poehler at the start of his career in NYC.
Source: MEGA

Rob Riggle was taught by Amy Poehler at the start of his career in NYC.

One collaboration that stands out for Riggle was working alongside Amy Poehler, who had previously been his teacher at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York.

"Being able to be on the show with her, do sketches with her, or sit down and write with her — everybody on the cast was great. It was such a great experience," he shares.

That confidence carried Riggle into the next phase of his career, which included stints on The Daily Show and scene-stealing roles in major comedies.

Image of Rob Riggle mentioned 'The Hangover' as a turning point in his career.
Source: MEGA

Rob Riggle mentioned 'The Hangover' as a turning point in his career.

While he said there wasn’t one specific sketch or character that defined his trajectory, each opportunity helped him grow. “Each little success kind of instills you with just a little bit more confidence to try new things,” he explained, pointing to his improvisational work as Officer Franklin in The Hangover as a turning point that made him trust his own instincts.

Now, Riggle is reflecting on that journey in his newly released memoir, Grit, Spit, and Never Quit: A Marine's Guide to Comedy and Life — which hit shelves in November 2025.

The decision to write the book, he said, had been a long time coming. “People kept telling me, ‘You ought to write a book,’ and eventually I thought, well, maybe I should,” Riggle said.

After years of adding it to his goal list, he finally committed, a process that took several years. “I hope people read it, enjoy it, laugh a little, and maybe feel motivated or inspired,” he added.

MORE ON:
rob riggle

Rob Riggle Recalls Time as a Marine

Image of Rob Riggle served in the U.S. Marines before becoming a comedian and actor.
Source: MEGA

Rob Riggle served in the U.S. Marines before becoming a comedian and actor.

Before comedy, Riggle served in the U.S. Marines — a background he credits with shaping his discipline and work ethic, even if it didn’t directly lead him to humor. “I don’t think there’s any direct link,” he said. “The Marines offered me a wonderful sense of discipline and work ethic. If you combine that with a goal — or a mission — you’ve got a good chance at succeeding.”

He joked, however, “The Marines don’t offer any jobs in comedy.”

How Rob Riggle Fueled Up for Super Bowl LX

Image of Rob Riggle partnered with Avocados From Mexico in line with Super Bowl LX.
Source: Avocados From Mexico

Rob Riggle partnered with Avocados From Mexico in line with Super Bowl LX.

These days, Riggle is bringing that same enthusiasm to his latest partnership with Avocados From Mexico ahead of the Super Bowl. “I love guac,” he said simply, noting that the collaboration felt natural given his love of football, playoff season and game-day traditions. “You don’t watch a game without food. Chips and guac are a must.”

As part of the campaign, Riggle is encouraging fans to check out Avocados From Mexico’s Super Bowl promotions, which include game predictions, cash prizes and even a 14-karat golden chip giveaway. “Green and gold,” he joked. “You can’t go wrong.”

