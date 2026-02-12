Rob Riggle Recalls 'Special' Times Working With Amy Poehler on 'Saturday Night Live': 'It Was Such a Great Experience'

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Riggle is looking back fondly on his time at Saturday Night Live, calling the experience — and the people he worked with — truly special. The comedian and actor, who joined the NBC sketch series in 2004, says landing a spot on SNL was one of the most meaningful moments of his career. "Just getting that job was such a goal of mine, something I had wanted for so long," Riggle recalls during an exclusive chat with OK! while discussing his partnership with Avocados From Mexico. "Being a cast member on Saturday Night Live meant a lot to me. It filled me with confidence and made me think, 'Maybe I could do this.'"

Rob Riggle Reflects on His Impressive Career

Source: MEGA Rob Riggle was taught by Amy Poehler at the start of his career in NYC.

One collaboration that stands out for Riggle was working alongside Amy Poehler, who had previously been his teacher at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York. "Being able to be on the show with her, do sketches with her, or sit down and write with her — everybody on the cast was great. It was such a great experience," he shares. That confidence carried Riggle into the next phase of his career, which included stints on The Daily Show and scene-stealing roles in major comedies.

Source: MEGA Rob Riggle mentioned 'The Hangover' as a turning point in his career.

While he said there wasn’t one specific sketch or character that defined his trajectory, each opportunity helped him grow. “Each little success kind of instills you with just a little bit more confidence to try new things,” he explained, pointing to his improvisational work as Officer Franklin in The Hangover as a turning point that made him trust his own instincts. Now, Riggle is reflecting on that journey in his newly released memoir, Grit, Spit, and Never Quit: A Marine's Guide to Comedy and Life — which hit shelves in November 2025. The decision to write the book, he said, had been a long time coming. “People kept telling me, ‘You ought to write a book,’ and eventually I thought, well, maybe I should,” Riggle said. After years of adding it to his goal list, he finally committed, a process that took several years. “I hope people read it, enjoy it, laugh a little, and maybe feel motivated or inspired,” he added.

Rob Riggle Recalls Time as a Marine

Source: MEGA Rob Riggle served in the U.S. Marines before becoming a comedian and actor.

Before comedy, Riggle served in the U.S. Marines — a background he credits with shaping his discipline and work ethic, even if it didn’t directly lead him to humor. “I don’t think there’s any direct link,” he said. “The Marines offered me a wonderful sense of discipline and work ethic. If you combine that with a goal — or a mission — you’ve got a good chance at succeeding.” He joked, however, “The Marines don’t offer any jobs in comedy.”

