Rob Shuter on His Debut Novel, 'It Started With a Whisper'

Move over The Devil Wears Prada — there’s a new guilty pleasure in town, and Hollywood is already buzzing. Rob Shuter, the celebrity columnist, podcast star and VH1 Gossip Tablehost known for his signature “naughty but nice” flair, has written his first novel — It Started with a Whisper — a razor-sharp look inside the glamorous, backstabbing world of fame, friendship, and media.

And while Rob insists it’s fiction, insiders say the guessing game has already begun.

Q: Rob, congratulations! Hollywood seems obsessed with your debut. How does it feel to have everyone talking?

Rob: Honestly, it’s surreal. I’ve spent my entire career writing about the stories — not being the story. I always said gossip could be kind, that it didn’t have to destroy people to entertain them. So, to now have this level of buzz around something I created from scratch — it’s thrilling and terrifying at the same time. Everyone’s trying to get their hands on the book and figure out who’s who, which is both flattering and a little hilarious.

Q: For readers who haven’t heard yet — what’s It Started with a Whisper all about?

Rob: It’s about four ambitious insiders who get the chance of a lifetime: launching a brand-new morning gossip show. It’s their dream job — glitz, glamour, and access to the biggest stars in the world. But they quickly learn the most dangerous secrets aren’t about the celebrities they cover — they’re about each other. Behind the laughter and on-air banter are fragile egos, buried betrayals, and a desperate need to stay relevant in an industry built on whispers.

It’s a love letter to the business I know so well — but also a cautionary tale. Because in the world of gossip, the truth always comes with a price.

Q: The comparisons to The Devil Wears Prada are everywhere. How do you feel about that?

Rob: It’s the greatest compliment. I worked for Naomi Campbell as I know Prada exposed the fashion world’s glittering underbelly — and I wanted to do the same for celebrity journalism. People see the red carpets and the smiles, but behind those glossy covers are sleepless nights, phone calls from frantic publicists, and impossible ethical choices. It’s glamorous, yes, but it’s also brutal. And yet, for those who survive it, there’s an intoxicating beauty in it too.

Q: Be honest — are any of the characters based on real people?

Rob (laughing): Everyone’s asking that! Let’s just say I’ve met enough divas, geniuses, secret-keepers and nightmares to fill several novels. Every character is a cocktail — a splash of truth, a twist of fantasy, and a dash of wish fulfillment. But if you think you recognize yourself… maybe you do! That’s part of the fun.

The industry is buzzing and it’s making them nervous. But fiction gives you the freedom to tell emotional truths without pointing fingers. Several big names have been calling my publisher to get hold of an advance copy.