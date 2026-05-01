or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Robert Downey Jr.
OK LogoNEWS

Robert Downey Jr. Brutally Rips Modern Celebrity Culture as 'Self-Aggrandizing,' Influencers Become Stars 'Without Doing Much'

Photo of Robert Downey Jr.
Source: MEGA

Robert Downey Jr. opened up about his relationship with social media and the future of influencing in entertainment.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 1 2026, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Robert Downey Jr. didn't bite his tongue while criticizing modern celebrity culture, calling it "absolute horse---" that influencers may be the future of the industry.

"Nowadays, people can create celebrity without ever doing much besides rolling a phone on themselves," Downey Jr., 61, said during an appearance on the "Conversations for Our Daughters" podcast. "And I don't look at that as a negative thing. I just look at it as more like the challenge for individuation is being upped."

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Downey Jr. Ripped Influencer Culture

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Robert Downey Jr. urged the youth to step away from the 'self-aggrandizing' influencer culture.
Source: Conversations for our Daughters/YouTube

Robert Downey Jr. urged the youth to step away from the 'self-aggrandizing' influencer culture.

The Iron Man lead argued that real stars will still be defined by their contributions to the world, urging younger generations to move beyond simple content creation.

"Hopefully the grosser part of the youth of – let's just call it America for locality’s sake – you know, is gonna say, 'Yeah, but that's not my thing. I want to go do something, I'm going to make something, I want to build something, I want to educate myself and I want to have more inputs, so whatever my output is, it isn't just a self-aggrandizing kind of influencer-type thing,'" the Avengers actor explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Conversations for Our Daughters/YouTube

Robert Downey Jr. spoke about the future of Hollywood in a recent podcast interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Downey Jr. Blasted Influencers as the Future of the Industry

Photo of Robert Downey Jr. recalled talking about influencers with his 14-year-old son.
Source: Conversations for our Daughter/YouTube

Robert Downey Jr. recalled talking about influencers with his 14-year-old son.

Downey Jr. admitted when he hears that influencers are the "stars of the future," he thinks, "I don't know what world you're living into, but I think that that is absolute horse---."

The movie star revealed a personal situation in which his 14-year-old son, Exton, "got caught up" in influencing, joking, "Next thing you know, it's like, 'Hey, if you like the way I'm playing this video game, do you wanna send me a donation?'"

MORE ON:
Robert Downey Jr.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Downey Jr. Chooses to Distance Himself From Social Media

Photo of Robert Downey Jr. called influencers the 'evangelical hucksters of the information age.'
Source: MEGA

Robert Downey Jr. called influencers the 'evangelical hucksters of the information age.'

"And really, it becomes a religion," he elaborated during the interview. "So there's something about the influencers today are almost like the evangelical hucksters of the information age. At the same token, different because we're playing in this new territory and so it's a little bit of a frontier and I don't really have a judgment on it."

As for Downey Jr.'s personal relationship with social media, he keeps his distance to avoid being consumed by it.

Robert Downey Jr. Doesn't Want to 'Manufacture' His Life on Social Media

Photo of Robert Downey Jr. makes it a conscious decision to distance his life from social media.
Source: MEGA

Robert Downey Jr. makes it a conscious decision to distance his life from social media.

"I know like people say, 'Robert, they just love it when you're just kind of like seeming off the cuff, and they're getting a glimpse into your life,'" he admitted. "And I go, 'But yeah, but I'd be manufacturing that aspect for them.' So it's — it's B-."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.