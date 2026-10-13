Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shares Photos From Son Conor and Giulia Be's Lavish 3-Day Wedding Featuring Cathedral Ceremony and Famous Guests in Rio

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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared snaps of his son Conor Kennedy's ritzy three-day wedding ceremony to Brazilian pop star Giulia Be. The 72-year-old showed off photos of the family in a Rio de Janeiro cathedral during the couple's festivities from earlier on in October.

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Conor and Giulia's wedding in Rio. Group photo from left : Bobby, Vanni, Bobcat, Kick, Amaryllis, Cheryl, Conor, Giulia, Me, Finn, Cat, Aidan, Kyra pic.twitter.com/kaFjvXJdI5 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 12, 2026 Source: @ROBERTFKENNEDYJR / X The couple married in Brazil.

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RFK Jr. Shares Family Photos

Source: @ROBERTFKENNEDYJR / X RFK Jr. posed with his family at the nuptials.

The festivities, which lasted from October 8-10, drew hundreds of guests, including RFK Jr., his wife, Cheryl Hines, and extended family. The full guest list remains a secret. In one the stylish pictures, Conor, 32, kisses his 27-year-old bride while the extended family watches on. Other pictures show RFK Jr. and Cheryl in the cathedral and the wedding party taking pre-wedding photos dressed to the nines. "Conor and Giulia's wedding in Rio. Group photo from left : Bobby, Vanni, Bobcat, Kick, Amaryllis, Cheryl, Conor, Giulia, Me, Finn, Cat, Aidan, Kyra,” the HHS Secretary wrote.

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Giulia Insisted on Marrying in Brazil

Source: @ROBERTFKENNEDYJR / X Conor and Giulia have been engaged since 2024.

Conor and Giulia got engaged in August of 2024 and were married at Nossa Senhora do Carmo da Antiga Sé on October 10. During the three-day affair, they stopped at a mansion in Instituto Brando Barbosa, near Rio’s botanical gardens, and received a blessing at Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue. Giulia insisted the wedding be in her home country, telling Brazilian outlet Globo earlier this year, “This was one of the first things I said to him, ‘My love, I love you, but I’m not getting married in Massachusetts.' It’s the only chance to bring all of his friends and all of his family to Brazil, and I wanted to show them a good time.”

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Giulia and Conor's Family Backgrounds

Source: @ROBERTFKENNEDYJR / X Giulia is the daughter of a Brazilian politician.

Giulia wore five dresses throughout the event, including two Harris Reed frocks for the wedding and after-party. Giulia, real name Giulia Bourguignon Marinho, is the daughter of Brazilian businessman and politician Paulo Marinho, a former ally of Trump associate Jair Bolsonaro. Conor is an associate attorney at the Wisner Baum law firm in Los Angeles. He is the son of RFK Jr. and the late Mary Richardson Kennedy.

RFK Jr. Attends Son's Wedding

Source: MEGA RFK Jr. remains embattled at the White House.